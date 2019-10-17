Modern trends that involve office designs are constantly changing. The furniture that you choose to put in the workplace and the way it’s laid out can affect employee productivity. Because there are more and more millennials that are joining the workforce, you have to ensure the office environment is welcoming and that it provides the employees with a pleasant workspace in which they can work and collaborate as best as they can.

When you are going for the modern workspace, you have to consider your whole staff when deciding how to design the office space. Business owners who go for the modern office design, the right furniture and make the interior will make their employees feel influenced and boost their productivity.

Multifunctional Furniture

Find furniture pieces that are multifunctional and pieces that can asset your office in more ways than one.

Multifunctional furniture gives your employees freedom to change their office space and meet their needs and easily change it if need it. Because, if you provide the kind of furniture they can rearrange, like move around their tables and chairs when they need to, you are giving them more freedom over their work environment. This is a thing every employee will appreciate.

Multifunctional furniture is great and super convenient to be moved around for private conversations or putting the furniture together for team meetings.

Desks that are height adjustable will allow employees to stand or sit depending on white they like. This advocates good posture at work and helps the employees focus.

Paint the office Relaxing Colors

It has been scientifically proven that colours affect our mood. Paint the offices a colour that has a calming effect. Find matching throw pillows and wall accessories to create the most proactive yet positive space.

Be Environmentally Friendly

Most people today are being very environmentally conscious, and they are making and effort to find and purchase sustainable products and lower their carbon footprint. Help them feel more welcome by doing the same.

The easiest thing you can do for the environment is to buy from brands that are known for being sustainable.

Provide a USB Mini Fridge

If you work with people you have probably came across a drink thief. There are USB mini-fridges that you can keep your drink nice and cold and no one will be able to steal it.

All you need to do is plug it in your USB port and your mini-fridge will keep your soda cold and right within your arms reach on your deck

Have a Coffee Machine

Everyone knows that the company’s success is linked to the productivity of your employers. Therefore, if you want to have a successful company, you should do everything you can to boost the productivity of your workers.

Caffeine is a great stimulant and it helps your employees feel less tired and help them feel more alert, energetic and concentrated. Therefore, having great-quality office coffee machines is a must-have.

With providing good coffee to your employees will not only help them with staying concentrated, but they will also most likely use the coffee brakes on creating new relationships or going through tasks or problems in a more relaxed way.

Have Intentional Design

It’s just not enough to have good talented employees. You must have a well-designed office space because it encourages organisation and productivity. Consult with your employees to find out what they feel like would work good in the office space. Know what things are the key to keeping your employees happy and productive.

By having quality furniture you are providing your workers with a healthy and productive space. As far as decorating goes, find pictures and art that makes the room feel clamping, you can also add some calming features like lavender-scented diffusers or humidifiers.

Bring In Nature Elements

There is a new trendy design that is going on and it’s called biophilic design. It bases around the natural world. Bringing nature inside is a great way to create a stress-free environment, that many offices lack in.

Add things like large windows that let natural light in, and put plants around the office to make more clean air for everybody to breathe in, use organic colours and materials to create a relaxing environment. And if you put all of these together you will help reduce stress levels.

Instal Built-in Shelves

A good way to make the office space look organised and stylish is by installing shelves. They will not only make the focal point of the room, but it will also help your employees stay organised and offer space for them to bring something personal to create a more homey vibe in the office.

And don’t worry, there are many sustainable options to choose from, that can fit anyone’s taste and budget.

Purchase Glass Boards

Dry-erase boards are worn out and outdated, a great modern replacement is something called glass boards. They are super popular in schools and hospitals which proves their reliability and usefulness.

These are non-absorbent boards and you can write on them and you can leave it up for as long as you want, and it won’t leave a dry marker stain on your board. You can just wipe off. And that is why this new age glass board is the new big thing.

Provide Noise-cancelling Headphones

Music helps create a personal work environment, and it helps to stay on task.

By working with noise-cancelling headphones, your employers are not gonna interrupt each other. If it’s a noisy and busy environment, noise-cancelling headphones will provide peace and privacy.

Listening to music while working isn’t bad, music can help with motivation and relaxation, and it makes your office look more professional and more put together.

Have Built-In Charger Stations

Everyone needs to charge their phone, you can purchase power towers and put them around the offices.

These are super handy if your office doesn’t have a lot of outlets on the walls. With this feature, no employee will be left out.

Integrate Technology

Innovations make the workplace significantly less inflexible than they used to be. More and more people work on Ipads, tablets or laptops and get their work and take it with them, so the goal is to make it easier for them to do that. Provide your employees with the best tools in order to finish given projects from any peaceful yet comfy corner in their office.

Utilize comfy couches and chairs to make an intriguing lounge spot where individuals can work on their own or as a group. Or then again, let colleagues share and team up at their work areas by making workstations with monitors that let individuals to effortlessly move their PC screens up, down or left or right.

A Cell Phone Holder

It is great having a stable method to keep your cellphone off your work area and have the option to see it, is critical for those of us who drink or eat and chat with our hands. There are a lot of options for cell phone holders that keep your phone from being buried under work records and makes any coffee that is being spilled goes down onto the table, and not on your expensive phone.

Install Cameras

Video monitoring adds a degree of security to any workplace. Besides, it helps offices directors and administrators gather information to break down how the workspaces are being used.

New video monitors have wide-point views, low light capacities, and amazing zoom. They let the person that is using it to keep an eye on different areas without a moment’s delay thanks to split-screen view and you can access the live feed from their cell phone or a computer. The data is typically saved on the cloud and can be downloaded to wherever and whenever you need. They are easy to lookup by date and time.

Provide Foot Hammocks

We all hate when we don’t have anywhere to rest our feet while sitting and working. But this foldable foot lounger lets you to subtly slip your feet up under your deck. Just rest the feet on the lounger for extra comfort.

Add Recycling Bins

This may sound silly but by having recycling bins you are sending a message to your staff or people who come through the office that you should be more environmentally friendly and you want to do your part for the planet.

Install High-speed Internet and WiFi

A few things are simply non-debatable. Because we live in the digital and advanced age, quick and reliable connection is basic for any business. While most companies have a good connection, what most offices lack is an efficient and solid connection. It is a basic need to provide the best internet connection possible.

Provide Desk Lamp

Having bad lighting is bad and it can be harmful to your eyes and negatively affect your productivity. And that is why you need to provide your employees with desk lamps.

This addition will provide the light which makes your eyes comfortable and easy to work in. There are many types you can choose from, most of them face adjustable heads help with not creating shadows.

Have Adjustable Laptop Stands

Working on your laptop in a wrong position can do a lot of harm to your back and neck in the long run. Not using it properly can damage your eyes and cause back and neck pain. And those are a pain to get rid of.

Fortunately, there are adjustable laptop stands that can help prevent those things from happening.

The stand will also keep your laptop higher from the deck and keep it much cooler and not overheat. Some stands also have built-in fans to help with overheating. And they are super light and portable, so you can take it anywhere around your office.

The idea of a modern office is always changing and improving. New technologies are being designed to make our life more comfortable and easy. Technological growth is also changing the way people interact and work in their offices. When creating a workspace for the upcoming generation you have yo be careful and you have to make good and modem choices. A modern office is much more than just being environmentally conscious.

Stella Ryne is an art historian, traveler, conscious consumer and a proud mother. When she is not trying to improve the things around her (and herself, for that matter), she likes to lose herself in a good book. Stay in touch with Stella via Twitter and Facebook.