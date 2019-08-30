#sponsored

With 4K Ultra HD televisions becoming the norm, in recent years, camcorder, DSLR or mobile phones have also made creating, browsing UHD videos more popular and pretty common, but with great technologies come bigger problems. The 10-minute recorded video in your cellphone takes way too much place in the storage space of your mobile/camera’s SD card? And you can’t use your cellphone. The 4K (HEVC) videos you have cannot be played on some players, mobile, desktop, game console, and on TV? And you really need to watch that video. And last but not least, sacrilege!Your oversized beloved 4K videos can’t be uploaded to YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram! Is this for real?

There is no problem too big that cannot be solved. WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe will only bring in solutions to your problems.

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is a well-renowned software among Mac and Windows users and it meets their needs at a decent value. Because 4K/UHD videos are of high quality, they are also large in size and take place in your computer/SD storage place. If you have been disappointed by video compressors and are still struggling with converter unable to convert HD video without losing quality, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe will resolve all those struggles. The software helps users reduce large 4K video size files up to 90% size off for flawless playback, making the storage of those videos more effective, and their uploading or sharing more convenient.

Also, if your website is slow, and you never have enough storage space, compressing your large 4K/UHD videos into smaller files will make it much easier to work with your video files, offline and online.

Always download WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe from websites you can trust and choose websites where you will get the latest WinX HD software for Windows and macOS. All programs are virus and malwares free. And contrary to many other video converters with ads, this converter is totally safe and clean.

Why WinX is the best choice in compressing 4K video?

For the best compressed video experience, carefully choose your video compressor software. As a matter of fact, there are many video compression software, but not allsoftware or applicationsoffer the same final product. When it comes to files/videos compression, you won’t find a software with the capabilities of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe at such a decent price. What’s so good about it?

The software support all large video files, including 4K videos recorded by camcorder, DSLRs, GoPro, DJI, mobile devices, oversized videos downloaded from online or bulky videos you got from friends, etc.

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe can reduce your file size to up to 90% by removing unwanted part, lowering video resolution from 4K to 1080p

, adjusting codec H264 to H265, frame rate 120PFS/60FPS to 30/24FPS, bit rate, etc. 98% of the original quality is preserved thanks to the lossless HEVC codec, advanced compression kernel, High-Quality Engine and De-interlacing engine.

The De-interlacing Engine and Auto Copy tech technology optimizes the image quality of the video, and reduce noise, the output video sound is crystal clear and of high quality.

A high quality compression can be completed in just seconds as the software is powered by Intel/NVIDIA/AMD hardware accelerated GPUs.

This powerful video compressor tool converts videos to different formats. The software converts 420+ formats such as 4K/HD videos to MP4, HEVC, H.264, AVI, MOV, MKV, WMV, iPhone, Android, Xbox, PS4, and Apple TV, making the chance of file inaccessibility and incompatibility minimal.

The interface allows downloading videos from the internet. This video compression software enables you to download sharp 2160p/4K videos and pop music video/audio files from YouTube! You don't have to download the YouTube videos prior to compressing it from now on. Copy paste the YouTube video link and compress the files.

enables you to download sharp 2160p/4K videos and pop music video/audio files from YouTube! You don’t have to download the YouTube videos prior to compressing it from now on. Copy paste the YouTube video link and compress the files. Your privacy is protected. This software version beats online applications as nobody has access or knowledge about thecompressed videos you are uploading and compressing.

How to compress a 4K Video with WinX?

This short tutorial details the basic steps on how to compress a video without losing quality, for more specific tutorials on how to resize a video on specific social media platforms, you can check WinX website.

The main window of the interface provides complete control to the user. In a few clicks, you will compress all your 4k/UHD videos in seconds.

Select the video you would like to compress

On the interface click on one of the following options.

Click on video to upload a video, a window opens, browse to the location of your choice, and choose a video from your computer. The video information will be displayed on the interface. You can add up as many videos as needed all at once as you proceed to the selection

Choose the output profile of your choice

On the next window, you can customize the video quality and the file size. WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe will highlight a recommended format for guidance purpose. You can change the video resolution as needed by dragging the slider on the right, from LQ (Low Quality) to HQ (High Quality).

Hit “RUN”

Once you have selected the videos, click on . The process takes a few seconds or a few minutes accordingly to the number of files and their quality.After the compression and the optimization, you will have asmaller video without any quality loss.

Now your original 4K movie or video, which may be bigger than 200 GB has been compressed. You have more space storage now, and remember that compressing your video files will also allow your website to load faster and save your storage space.

You want to compress a video for e-mail purpose, WinX HD Video Converter can do that as well! You won’t have to compress twice a file from now on.

With the growing trend of devices offering extraordinary advantages for recording and watching videos, 4K and above videos have become the mainstream standard for digital videos. If you have been struggling with videos being difficult to share over social media, videos which have been impossible to forward over text messages on smartphones, or which couldn’t be transferred through emails, a slow loading website, WinX Video Converter can resize all your 4K/UHD videos and compress them to 1080P if needed.

You are now ready to get this 4K video compressor of high quality? WinX HD Video Converter is a video compressor software geared toward beginner, advanced and casual users. Designed with great care with a user-friendly interface, anyone can use this software, regardless of their skill level, and the end resultproduct will always look fantastic and sound perfect.

