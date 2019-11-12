9 Ultimate SEO Tools for E-commerce Startuppers

Nine outstanding and efficient SEO tools to boost e-commerce startup

Nowadays, the Internet is a global electronic market where you can not only communicate, but also make successful transactions and make payments. Information on the worldwide network is very quickly distributed and absorbed, so it is widely used to advertise your company, products, etc.

In e-commerce, sustainability and growth are not possible if you are not ready to invest in tools that can help you expand your business. When starting a business, you might be able to hold everything in your hands, but if you want growth, you need to get out of a state of bliss and focus on optimization and growth. Various tools come into play here.

The problem is that there are tons of services. And it’s not always easy to find out where to start and what to focus on.

Founders of startups do not always pay enough attention to promotion. But even revolutionary development will be useless to anyone if others do not know about it. Specialized resources and tools can simplify the task. Below, you can get more information about such tools.

Typeform

This is an online questionnaire service. It will help to get feedback from users and customers, will provide information on the strengths and weaknesses of the development. Unlike other similar platforms, Typeform has advanced functionality. The user can customize several types of answers, fonts, wallpapers, and colors. Typeform works in 20 languages. However, for additional functions, you would have to pay.

Business/Product Management Tools

As a rule, business management impedes its development. We all came across this – the larger the company, the more difficult it is to manage it. These tools will help manage your time, finances, people, channels, and even competitive analysis, so you can stay ahead of the competition who believe they can poke their nose into your affairs. Here, some tools to consider for startuppers:

inDinero – this tool can help organize tasks and responsibilities in a company. inDinero gives you access to a team of financiers and accountants who can prepare and maintain financial statements and ledgers, adjust and classify transactions, and process tax returns.

ShipStation — to streamline, automate, and distribute company goods to your entire company, you can use a tool such as ShipStation to import, manage, and ship ordered products. ShipStation integrates with a range of e-Commerce baskets, platforms, and tools — including Sellbrite.

Kin – To spend less time on tedious back-office tasks, you can use a tool like Kin to manage all the staffing needs of the company. Kin manages onboarding, employee data and files, time offs, and certifications in one easy-to-use cloud system.

Hubspot – Is the Right Spot to Start

This service is about “inbound marketing.” By this term, we mean advertising companies using blogs, newsletters, SEO, social networks, e-books.

Hubspot is positioned as a platform for small and medium-sized businesses, which is why the cost of services is relatively low. Hubspot tools, in addition to creating email newsletters, maintaining social networks, a landing page designer, and SEO promotion, also include their CRM system.

Customer service/campaign/loyalty tools

You have no business if you have no customers. However, many companies seek to entice them from you. Therefore, it is imperative to find out how to support customers, to agitate them to work with you, to please them, and to increase loyalty towards you.

Sweet Tooth – Another great way to increase loyalty and attract more customers is to create loyalty programs for existing customers. With a tool like Sweet Tooth, you can give points or rewards for purchases, social media reposts, and recommendations. The tool is currently integrating with Shopify, Bigcommerce, Magento, and company custom platforms.

Promoter.io is another tool that can be used to survey customers, but it is entirely aimed at collecting feedback through the Net Promoter System. Using a tool that continually improves your NPS (Net Promoter Score), you can attract more clients, establish contacts with the best brand and product lawyers, identify real problems, and outgrow your competitors.

Canva–The Best Way to Illustrate Your Goods

This tool is suitable for many reasons, but the most obvious is that it is effortless to use, and after a few short minutes of using the platform, you can create pretty amazing looking visual effects.

Moreover, they have many free templates that you can start with, and then customize to your liking, as well as select your e-commerce site or brand in the process. They are ideal for e-commerce site owners, bloggers, or even partners who want to create new images for an advertising campaign.

Conclusion

Although the e-Commerce market is cruel, and it is hard to sustain against big fish, you must avoid any doubts about running your startup. With these impeccable and ultimate SEO tools, you can conquer the e-Commerce easily.

Marie Barnes is a Marketing Communication Manager at LinksManagement and an enthusiastic blogger interested in writing about technology, social media, work, travel, lifestyle, and current affairs. She shares her insights through blogging. Follow her on Medium.

SEO tools stock photo by EtiAmmos/Shutterstock