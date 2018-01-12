Office Relocation: Avoid Making These 8 Mistakes When Moving Office

By Rebecca D’Souza

As a small and successful business, you will experience a number of exciting times during your expansion. Part of this will include moving to a bigger and better office space. Whether you are moving down the road or to the other side of the country, it is important to get everything right from the start. However, it isn’t as simple as packing up a few things and moving them from one place to another. Without meticulous planning, your business could experience unnecessary downtime.

Below are 8 common mistakes people make when moving offices. Avoiding these will ensure the whole moving process runs a lot smoother, saving you time and money.

Failing To Find The Right Professional Removal Company

Moving offices is complex and can be stressful if you choose to do it all by yourself. So why not leave it to the professionals? Particularly if you are a small business where time is extremely limited and managing a move could be detrimental to workflow and production. An experienced removals company will know how to move your equipment in the most efficient and disciplined way, reducing the risk of downtime and damage. Additionally, they will assist with the heavy lifting and provide the necessary packing materials.

Taking your time to select the right removals company will be fundamental to a smooth moving process, as Neil Pertoldi of International removals company, Abels advises. “It’s important to do your research when choosing a moving company. Research and contact at least three professional removal companies, which are approved by the British Association of Removers (BAR). Paying an unexpected visit to their premises will give you a clear indication of how they will manage your move. If their trucks and warehouses are worn and tatty, this will often transpire to poor quality work practices,” he warns.

Lack Of Planning

Due to the complexity of an office move, you should have a precise plan in place. Leaving it all to the last minute will push your stress levels through the roof and allow for costly mistakes to creep in. A good way to organise the office move is to have a checklist; this will ensure nothing gets missed or left behind.

Miscalculating The Complexity Of Your IT Infrastructure

As a small business, you are more than likely to be relying on IT and when it isn’t running efficiently this can cause a huge number of problems. This aspect of the office move quite often goes under the radar. That’s why it is important to speak to an IT specialist before the lease has been agreed and ask them to check out the premises to see if it is suitable for your IT equipment. Good IT specialists will advise you on how to plan your new office layout. Furthermore, they will set up your internet connection and the servers before you move, cutting out any potential downtime.

Having No Budget Restrictions

Not setting a budget for your office move can be disastrous when it comes to your bank account. It’s important to set a concrete budget so you don’t get carried away with kitting out your new office.

Not Implementing A Timeline

Time is a precious and rare thing for an owner of a small business. By making a simple timeline and most importantly, sticking to it, your business will see the benefits. The timeline, together with a checklist, will minimise disruption on your business during the move. This will put you in a better place to organise your colleagues to prepare and help with the move.

Failing To Get The Right Moving Equipment

Every business relies on IT in some form. Moving IT equipment can be difficult as it is incredibly delicate and contains sensitive data. Ensuring that you have the right boxes and protection for your equipment will be fundamental to a smooth office move.

It is worth spending time and money on getting the right moving equipment. Moving office equipment can be a logistical nightmare with a countless number of cables and chords to think about. Investing in a labelling machine to help establish which cables belong to each person will avoid many headaches when it comes to setting up in the new office.

Not Starting With A Clean Slate

Moving offices can often be a good time to go through and declutter. Many businesses are increasingly becoming paperless. Nevertheless, there are businesses that still keep important documents in a physical filing system. This will be a good time for you to go through the files and shred the documents that are not needed anymore. This saves you packing and unpacking unnecessary junk and cluttering up the new office.

Not Insuring Your Valuables

Office equipment is often fragile, valuable and expensive. It is worth sourcing a reputable insurance company that will cover costs of any potential stolen or broken valuables. Hopefully this will never happen but it is worth investing in insurance then you can rest easy that everything is covered.

