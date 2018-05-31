Are you moving to a new city to start your business? Perhaps you just graduated from college and are ready to start a new life in a new location. Perhaps you’re a startup entrepreneur preparing to furnish your first office, or maybe your growing business is recruiting employees from across the country and you want to smooth their transition to their new home.

These transitional situations can pose challenges when it comes to creating a home or office space that brings out the best in you (and your employees). Here are some tips for creating an environment where you can thrive.

How to Make a House Feel Like Home

Are you or your employees not sure how long you’ll be staying in your new location? Even if you’re only there for the short term, it’s important to make your house feel like home. Bring a few of your favorite home accessories and photos along to decorate the new space.

Use temporary accessories like peel-and-stick wallpaper, throw rugs, and adhesive-backed picture hooks to personalize the space. You’ll keep your landlord happy and, if you do move, you can take everything with you.

When you’re moving, the last thing you need is more hassles. Avoid the headaches of hiring professional movers or shipping your furniture across country. Furniture rental is a flexible solution for furnishing a short-term rental affordably.

CORT Furniture Rental provides the convenience of furniture on-demand. Simply choose what you need and get it delivered and set up in as little as 48 hours. Ready to move again, or simply want to change your décor? CORT, the nation’s most trusted furniture rental solution, offers flexible, short-term leases so you can change things up easily.

How to Create an Office That Inspires

A well-designed office space can inspire you, enhance your business image, and increase productivity. Whether you’re furnishing your startup office or expanding into new digs, follow these tips.

Create a variety of workspaces. Include open plan areas or cubicles for general work, a conference area for meetings, at least one private space for sensitive conversations, and a break room or lounge area for downtime and chatting.

Reflect your brand. Is your business brand modern, sporty, feminine, or traditional? Create a space that enhances your brand by using appropriate decor, colors and furnishings. CORT Furniture Rental has a wide range of styles available to reflect every brand identity.

Spend wisely. Purchasing a lot of office furniture is expensive and time-consuming, but furniture rental saves time. CORT takes the hassles off your hands, they even sets it up for you so you can focus on more important things, like running your business.

Plan for the future. Design your space with an eye to growth. CORT Furniture Rental offers the flexibility you need as your business changes. CORT offers both short-term and long-term furniture rental options, and you can lease as few or as many pieces as you want.

Wherever your next move takes you, let CORT help smooth out all the twists and turns along the way.