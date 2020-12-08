Do you have a great business that’s ticking along, or not?

As you watch 2020 ride into the proverbial sunset, now is the perfect time to look at your marketing strategy and get to thinking about what that missing ingredient is. We all know being an entrepreneur is not easy and whether you have been in business for a year or ten, most business owners get to this point where they suspect that their marketing personas aren’t delivering to their full value as expected?

Curious as to what it is?

Here we go.

The Missing Ingredient: Effective Visibility.

As you know, advertising in the online world is forever evolving, and how the world has undergone more technology changes in the past six years than it has in the previous decades. This is primarily because –

More content availability to watch

More platforms and devices to watch them on

It’s 24×7 Availability.

Nowadays, most discussions about marketing include how do we attract potential customers and enhance visibility?

The answer lies in how well you know your customer base, your business purpose, business goal, and how well you can execute yourself to stand out from the competition, this will help you analyze your budget as per the targeted customer wants.

Even though small businesses have a small budget, there are a lot of channels you can consider advertising through, such as –

Social Media Channels like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest.

Online Advertising.

E-mail marketing.

Content Marketing.

Video Marketing.

In this post, we’ll discuss the problems and how you can start taking steps today to plan out good visibility.

Answer these Questions to Know your Effective Visibility.

1) Who should you Market to?

To market successfully, you need to speak the language of your target audience, and to do that, you first need to identify who you’re targeting.

First and foremost, create a marketing strategy that suits you and examine which clients bring out the best for you and values your business. Next, identify those clients with whom you do not enjoy working and ascertain the characteristics of undesirable clients.

Lastly, as the social space is constantly evolving, you need to target your audience actively on their participating platforms. With the help of demographics data, you can easily fish where the fish are.

2) What Platforms you should market on?

It is important to have specific goals for you to utilize the benefits of social media to its best.

Firstly, determine what channels your audience is using. There are a few ways for you to understand where your audience is hanging out, such as:

a customer survey.

research on the demographics of different users.

Secondly, examine the kind of content you create. As different types of content work differently with each platform, so it is important to determine what type of content will be the right choice for your business.

Finally, after determining, all the aspects mentioned above you can compare and go through social media sites to know what will work the best for you.

Here are Platforms that will reap you the best results:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat

YouTube

This will help you boost awareness about your products, expand your reach, and advertise with the help of these platforms. Also, the best way to keep up with trends is to keep an eye on marketing statistics.

So, what’s missing in your business?

These questions raise awareness about how important it is to be able to reach or be visible to your audience. But, by giving these questions a moment of thought you can easily derive a successful plan for creating a cost-effective marketing strategy. For an effective marketing strategy, business owners need to understand how their message is sounding to the audience and how well they are engaging back.

I hope you have identified the things you should work on.

Javier Dixon is a Business Advisor and Writer at Alcor, an investment bank. Javier has more than 6 years of experience in the business industry. By night a family person, during the day he is a word press and cupcake lover.

Motivated by a mantra – Live simply, give generously.

Small business marketing stock photo by bleakstar/Shutterstock