Consumers are using Pinterest to inspire creative stay-at-home activities

Most of the country is under state (or city) stay-at-home orders, which have had a huge impact on consumer behaviors. Many of us have turned to online activities to help us pass the time—social media is occupying a lot of our time.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Pinterest is having a good year so far, with the company telling The Journal that revenue and monthly active users for the first quarter of 2020 would come in above expectations (though it might be international visitors).

While The Journal focused on expected advertising demand and revenues, those reports might tell another story. Pinterest’s audience in the U.S. is primarily female, and attracts, according to The Journal, a lot of moms. In fact the newspaper says when Pinterest went public in 2019, the company claimed 80% of U.S. moms were Pinterest users. During the coronavirus pandemic so many moms are home, working, watching (and in some cases homeschooling) their kids (who are also home all day). The Journal says, “that makes Pinterest’s haven of do-it-yourself projects and home-cooked recipes an even more attractive destination for marketers.” That means it’s also an inviting platform for women, looking for ideas and products to buy to help get them being “stuck” at home.

If you are a retailer, you should be upping your online efforts right now. Not just on your own website, but on marketplaces, like Amazon, and social platforms like Pinterest. Given what The Journal is saying, you might want to feature products women in general, and moms in particular, are looking for, whether that’s craft supplies, cookware, small appliances, or even office supplies. Test prices—remember many Americans are worried about their financial futures right now and test products.

Pinterest stock photo by Twin Design/Shutterstock