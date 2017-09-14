Stop Putting Your Business at Risk

By Rieva Lesonsky

You probably don’t think you’re doing that, but chances are you’re ignoring a lot of potential cyberthreats that can cost your small business a lot of money—or potentially put you out of business altogether.

Many small business owners don’t even think about cyberthreats until a big company is hacked and it makes the news (like the recent Equifax situation). And then they typically think, “This can’t happen to me; my business is too small for hackers to bother with.”

That’s just wrong. The facts, according to the 2017 State of SMB Cybersecurity Report, sponsored by Keeper Security, Inc., the world’s leading password manager and secure digital vault, and conducted by the Ponemon Institute, show “the risk of a cyberattack is increasing for companies of all sizes and industries,” compared to 2016.

The actual stats will be released next week (more on that later). But when you realize the number and degree of incidents in the 2016 report—55 percent of SMBs experienced some type of breach and the amount of data stolen in typical breach was just over 5,000 records—is less than what Ponemon notes in the 2017 report, it should give every business owner pause.

Dr. Larry Ponemon, Chairman and Founder of the Ponemon Institute warns SMBs that cyberattacks are now costlier than ever—and the end result could “put a small company out of business.”

I’ve seen the findings of the 2017 report, and you will be surprised what the single biggest threat to your small or mid-sized business is.

But now that you’re aware of the threats, you can do something about it. Join me, Dr. Larry Ponemon, and Darren Guccione, Keeper Security’s CEO on Wednesday, September 20 at 2 p.m. Eastern time (1 p.m. Central and 11 a.m. Pacific) for a free webinar on the 2017 State of SMB Cybersecurity Report and what it means for your SMB.

Among other things, you’ll learn what the biggest threat to your business is, how much experiencing a security breach would actually cost your company and perhaps most important, we’ll give you tips and solutions to help you protect your business, your employees and your customers. We’ll also explain what you need to know about establishing BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and IoT (Internet of Things) policies.

You can sign up for the webinar (remember, it’s free) here.