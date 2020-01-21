Technology has opened new and innovative ways for people to communicate. However, people who are hard of hearing, deaf, or speak English as a second language often have a hard time when exposed to traditional methods of sharing information. For example, conferences for large audiences and lectures are hard for people who suffer from a hearing condition. As a solution, organizers often use CART transcription or communication access real-time translation.

Why use CART?

CART transcription works by having an operator listen to the speech and type the words using a shorthand machine. A computer software then converts the text into standard language like English. If you use CART transcription by Verbit, you may also benefit from AI assisted technology used to translate speech into text.

What is excellent about this technology is the real-time captions projected using a screen or shared to the audience’s mobile device or computer. Unlike sign language interpreters, CART works well even for those in the audience who speak English as a second language.

Practical applications of CART

CART may be used in a variety of applications where clear communication is essential. The following are common examples of scenarios where CART transcription can be a valuable solution:

University lectures. One of the most obvious applications of CART is in lectures and classes in colleges and universities. In these settings, the audience is often large and mixed. Focusing on the lecturer’s speech can be difficult if you are at the back. If audio is not excellent, you will hardly hear what the speaker is saying. CART captions projected on a large screen will allow everyone to follow the lecture and take notes if necessary. Business and trade conferences. Companies that join trade fairs and conferences can also use CART to project written text simultaneous to a presentation. Listeners can follow at their own pace regardless if there is a large crowd or the venue is noisy. Product presentations. Companies can also benefit from using CART to promote products and services. It is also a helpful tool for small meetings, focus group discussions, and similar scenarios. Medical conferences. Similar to the academic profession, medical conferences also attract large crowds coming from the medical and scientific community. If you are a lecturer and would like to encourage your audience to participate, you need to make sure that they can understand the content of your presentation. To avoid lapses, you can use CART together with your visual display so that participants can easily follow what you are saying.

In addition to these applications, it is also possible to use CART for remote conferencing. The provider embeds the text in a URL accessible to participants using mobile devices or computers. This feature is excellent, especially when communicating with participants from around the globe. Audio quality often suffers from a slow internet connection, which is why real-time captioning can augment these deficiencies and make sure that everyone, regardless of their hearing condition or first language, can participate without any difficulty.

Image: https://unsplash.com/photos/_wDZkpybAfY