Marketing is so important if you want your small business to thrive. If the business is already booming, you may not have the time to build the marketing plan your business needs. Not to mention that knowing where to begin can be a challenge. This is why so many savvy small business owners choose to outsource their marketing needs to increase sales.

Hiring the pros to help you out can have major results, and you can use these tips from SmallBizDaily to find the talent you need.

How Can I Find the Right Candidates?

Not sure where to start your search? That’s typical because there are tons of employment sites out there to sift through. Many cater to niche staffing needs to make finding the right people for your projects less time-consuming.

As one example of the type of talent you can find online, you could hire a freelance video editor to help you create amazing content for your website and social media profiles. You’ll want to search carefully through profiles, then compare reviews and rates so that you can find a freelance pro who has the video-editing experience needed to get the job done.

Speaking of social media, you can also use this powerful marketing tool to find full-time employees for your business. With LinkedIn, for instance, you can post jobs and then network through your current connections to find candidates you know you can trust.

What Tools Are Available to Help with Onboarding?

Finding and hiring the right people is only half of the battle. You also need to provide efficient training for your new staff if you want them to help you achieve your marketing and financial goals. If you’re hiring remote employees, there are some useful tips that can help, such as first determining the type of remote structure you need. Will it be a 100-percent remote company? If so, it requires more planning, communication and remote management practices, but it can save your company money on overhead costs like office space. If going semi-remote, remote workers may come into the office a few days a week while others work from home full- or part-time.

If you’re still on the fence about hiring remote workers, you should know that more than 70 percent of top candidates look for this sort of flexibility in a new position. Offering remote work opportunities can set you apart from competitors and you can use top-rated chat and video conferencing services to communicate and stay connected to your remote employees.

In addition to communication apps, don’t forget about office essentials for the digital age. Desktop and laptop computers with enough memory and speed are must-haves, of course, but so is the software and internet connections needed to conduct business. Make a checklist of every item that remote employees will require, down to power cables, surge protector, wi-fi extender, keyboard, mouse, and a headphone or headset. You can make a budget-friendly itemized checklist by researching coupons for products on sites like BestBuy.com.

How Else Can I Outsource My Marketing Projects?

Freelance job boards, social media, remote work tools — these are all resources that can be priceless for small business owners who need outside help with their marketing efforts. Still, there are other ways for you to get the assistance you need to create effective marketing plans.

One tip is to hire a consultant to focus solely on digital marketing. You still may need to work with a freelance video editor, as this is usually included in a digital marketing plan. Also, having dedicated freelance digital marketing help can be a wise move for any small business. With more consumers online than ever before, digital marketing is essential.

Social media is so crucial that many businesses opt to hire a permanent social media manager. You can weigh the pros and cons of taking this step for your business, but know that a freelancer or consultant can also make such a huge difference. All while keeping costs low.

Finally, if you’re not ready to hire full-time help or just want to make working with freelancers more streamlined, also know that there are several marketing tools available online. In fact, your consultants or staff may recommend using these tools in addition to their services. Either way, you have options when it comes to boosting your marketing plan and protecting your ROI.

If you need to outsource your marketing, you have options. You can hire freelancers for occasional projects or permanent staff for more routine needs. Just think about what’s best for boosting your business and protecting your bottom line.

Courtney Rosenfeld started Gig Spark to be a resource and a first step for people who are looking to join the gig economy, either to supplement their income or as a way to fulfill their dreams of becoming an entrepreneur.

Outsourcing stock photo by stoatphoto/Shutterstock