No small business owner wants a lawsuit or even an allegation of sexual harassment at his or her workplace.

It’s expensive, time-consuming, and nowadays the pure optics of being an employer that tolerates sexual harassment can put you out of business. I myself am a small business owner and like many of us is terrified of a lawsuit occurring. So, what can a small business owner do to prevent this from happening?

Have an accessible Human Resources Director – In general, workers fear any encounter with HR because it often means that you are losing your job or getting into some kind of trouble. Employees also feel like the HR department isn't going to do anything because they work for and are paid for by the company. It's important for the company's employees to feel like HR is a neutral arbiter of conflict – an ombudsman that they can go to for resolution of problems at work. The HR Director should not just be behind a desk doing payroll and benefits. HR needs to be out and about at the office fostering a climate of collegiality as well as openness. The employee needs to know that there is a confidential reporting system at work and that HR is accessible and responsive.

Have a culture that encourages diversity and collegiality – Ask any potential hire today, culture is everything. It's a significant factor, often above compensation, for recruits when they are choosing where they are going to work. Employees need to know that there are people just like them at that top. The C-suite shouldn't be homogeneous but rather include women and minorities because they bring a unique perspective and also reflect the composition of the workforce. Moreover, workers may feel more comfortable coming forward if they see that those at the top are like them and are open to their concerns. In addition, company leaders need to create a culture of collegiality not conflict. Offsite team building events such as bowling or baseball games encourage coworkers to engage on a more personal level, and relationships develop thereby promoting greater teamwork and collegiality at the office.

