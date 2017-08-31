How to Maintain Productivity on a Business Trip

By David Webb

Traveling around the world is always fun, but not necessarily so if you’re on a business trip. Working and traveling at the same time may get confusing and can outright kill your productivity. At the same time, you’re excited about visiting a new place, but on the other hand, you have a lot of stuff to do. That particular situation can get very stressful and you may lose your focus in an instant.

In fact, if you go on a business trip before adequately preparing yourself, you may mistake it for a vacation. Of course, exploring a new location and experiencing a new culture may become overwhelming, but business is business so don’t get distracted before you complete your work. Here are a few tips on how to maintain your productivity while on a business trip.

Research your location

If you want to maintain productivity on your business trip, you must not waste your time on technicalities. That’s why you need to research your location and make arrangements beforehand. Be on a lookout for a hotel that suits you best. Make sure it has a cozy bedroom for you to rest in, because a good night’s rest is just as important as productivity.

Furthermore, check if the hotel has good Wi-Fi or Ethernet connections, because you can’t be productive if you can’t work at all. Also, familiarize yourself with the local area – knowing how to reach your business meeting place from where you’re staying is a good start. Moreover, research local landmarks, restaurants, public transportation and so on. That way, you won’t get lost easily and you won’t have to waste time on getting to know all those things once you arrive.

Pick the right traveling method

You have the option to travel by land, sea or air. Choosing the right method of transportation can affect your productivity in the long run. For instance, traveling by sea is the cheapest but also the slowest way. You can do a lot of work while on the boat, but if you’re seasick then your productivity will join the contents of your guts as you contribute to the ocean’s pollution.

Traveling by air is the fastest but also the most expensive means of travel. You’ll reach your destination sooner and you can enjoy internet access on the plane. Traveling by land is the most common means of travel. However, if you’re the driver you won’t be able to work while on the road and fatigue may get the better of you once you reach the destination. Therefore, pick the one that’s most suitable to your preferences and enjoy the ride.

Bring your office with you

Well not literally. Dragging your desk with you would be a pain. Instead, you’ll have to adapt to the situation and become creative. You can arrange your hotel bedroom to function as your office or you can use one of the shared spaces that can be found all over the world. For instance, a shared office space in Sydney has a fully developed business infrastructure that can replace your home office and can be used for business meetings.

Moreover, there are related spaces across the globe for you to use. That way, you can focus on your work from a real office and your productivity won’t suffer one bit even when you’re away from home. The fact is that you need a cozy and quiet place so you can focus on your work and maintain your productivity. Oftentimes, hotel rooms and public places don’t offer such a commodity.

Kick back and relax

Rest is an important part of working, because you process information better while your body relaxes. That’s why it’s important to take a step back and have a well deserved break every once in awhile.

When you’re not working, take the chance to visit some of the landmarks or treat yourself to a good meal in some restaurant. Just remember that you need rest in order to stay productive, whether at home or on a business trip.

If you want to stay productive on your business trip then make sure you’re ready before you set off. Just make sure your head is where the game is and you’ll be fine.

David Webb is a Sydney based business consultant and online marketing analyst, www.bizzmarkblog.com. With six years of experience and a degree in online business strategy, he is driven to help the people in better understanding of this new digital age. In free time, David enjoys writing, traveling and occasional night out with his friends. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.