Businesses will do anything these days in an attempt to get a leg-up on their competition. Here’s how to protect your phone from their prying eyes.

You never know who’s watching, especially in today’s tech-heavy times.

Privacy can be hard to come by but is more important than ever for those who work in the competitive field of business. Competitors will do anything to take a peek at the work of another company and use this spying to their advantage.

Do you know how to protect your phone and communications for these other competitors? Failure to do so could sink your business plans and success in the future.

Read on and we’ll walk you through what you need to know about protecting your privacy.

Beware of Free Wi-Fi

Part of being a modern businessman is doing a lot of work on the go. You likely have to travel a great deal for your work, meeting different people and being in different places.

Work doesn’t slow down while you’re out of the office, so you’re likely accustomed to the idea of getting some things done on the go. You need to be careful, however, how you approach this work.

If you use free Wi-Fi while you’re out, you might be putting yourself and your information at great risk. Any hacker who has accessed that public Wi-Fi likely has access to any information you send through the server.

That means passwords, as well as documents and e-mail attachments. If you send valuable information like this while on unsecured Wi-Fi, it can easily fall into the wrong hands.

Avoid Prying Eyes

Do you work in an open floor office plan or take calls surrounded by competitors? It can be hard in these settings to keep your inner workings under wraps. There are a few items you can invest in to help keep your business secrets your own.

For one, it can be a good idea to get a privacy screen for your phone. This can make it so your phone screen can only be viewed from directly straight on. People to either side of you won’t be able to see what you do on your screen.

It can also be worth investing in a Talkbox Booth if you do lots of video conferencing. This will ensure people nearby won’t be listening in or watching.

Keep Your Phone Updated

This one might sound obvious, but you’d be surprised as to how many phone users don’t keep their phone operating systems updated. Yes, having to shut down your phone for some time to update can be annoying.

But these updates come with added security features that keep you ahead of any and all threats out there. Failure to update your phone can leave you and your data vulnerable. It’ll mean bugs and vulnerabilities will be open to hackers.

Do the responsible thing and update your phone if you care about your security.

How to Protect Your Phone

If you want to ensure business success, you’ll need to know how to protect your phone from potential intruders. Hackers and competitors can be crafty, so utilizing the above advice can be all-important.

Need more tech advice, tips, and tricks? Check out our blog for more.