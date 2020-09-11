The success of your company depends on the employees you hire. Getting the right employee is a big challenge to many employers, and you might not be an exception. There are many qualified and jobless people in the country, and whenever there’s a job opening, it will attract hundreds if not thousands of applicants.

Having to go through all the applications will drain you both mentally and physically. That’s why you need to come up with a streamlined recruitment process that will not only ensure that you get the best employees but also that you get the employee fast enough.

Below are seven tips on how you can quickly hire employees and stay organized.

1. Create a Clear Job Description

Getting the best employee starts by defining what the job entails, and the qualifications required. It should define the responsibilities, duties, expected outcomes, and the skills required.

By creating a comprehensive job description, you are setting the minimum qualifications that can help prevent unqualified people from applying. Also, state that those who don’t meet your requirements need not apply.

2. Create a Strategy for Recruiting Employees

With your job description ready, you can now come up with a clear roadmap on how to evaluate the applicants. For this phase, you may need a hiring manager plus a team of experienced recruiters.

3. Use a Hiring Checklist

A hiring checklist helps in systemizing your hiring process and also ensures the hiring process is fair. The checklist is what you can use to eliminate some applicants and shortlist others.

The applicants who check most or all of the boxes can move to the next phase of recruitment. You can combine the checklist with a scoring system in which each qualification is awarded in the form of points. The applicants with the highest scores can be invited for prescreening.

4. Review Applications and Their Credentials Carefully

The applicants will send lots of documents together with their application letters. You’ll receive cover letters, resumes, and copies of certificates. This is where the real work begins. You need to scrutinize all the letters, plus the certificates against the job description, characteristics, experience, skills, and qualifications. If there are many applicants, you need a team of recruiters to help you.

5. Prescreen the Candidates

Even after reviewing the applications and the credentials, you’ll still have many applications. Prescreening will help you eliminate some applicants so you can save time during the interviews.

Some candidates may present superb applications and cover letters, yet they can not perform as desired. Prescreening will help you evaluate whether they are really the best fit for the job. Since you’ll still be having many applicants, you can use staffing texting software to invite them for a phone interview.

Get a skilled phone interviewer to ask them questions and hear how they respond. The phone interview can be used to further eliminate some applicants.

6. Check References and Backgrounds

If you have the capacity, you can check the backgrounds of all applicants who have made it up to this stage. Background checks are perhaps the surest way to get to know more about the applicants. It is a way of verifying whether the credentials, skills, and experience they claim to have are authentic.

You can get in touch with their former colleges or universities, supervisors, etc. Also, contact their references to confirm whether they are what they claim to be. It is also necessary to check if they have any criminal records and whether they have a bad credit history. This stage again will eliminate some applicants.

7. Conduct the Interview

The interview is the final stage of the recruitment process. It is at this stage that you set the interview date, then invite all those who have made it up to this level. At this stage, they will have to carry their original certificates for verification and also be prepared to face the interview panel you have created.

You need to have a set of questions that will help you identify the right candidates. The questions should help you separate the average candidates from the desirable candidates. After the interview, you can let the interviewees leave and promise to contact them later. You and your team can then sit down and pick the number of employees you want.

Wrapping it Up

By following the above recruitment tips, you will get the best employees for your company. To avoid paperwork, you can encourage employees to send applications through email.

Amy Sloane is an alum from Oregon State University and spends her free time as a freelance writer and knitting enthusiast. Amy loves reading, cooking, and spending time with her dog, Molly.

Hiring employees stock photo by chainarong06/Shutterstock