Imagine being able to access the essential business tools you need—all in one place. Well, you don’t have to conjure it up in your mind, Zoho Corporation has made it a reality by launching Zoho Workplace, a single software platform that brings together collaboration, productivity, and communications tools and integrates them into other business processes, like email and a cloud-based office suite.

Zoho Workplace consists of nine business applications, built on a common data model and unified through common search and AI across one dashboard, allowing businesses to solve business problems quickly and collaboratively.

Contending that the problem with productivity platforms was their inability to establish critical context for business problems, and therefore failed to provide continuity over the course of their resolution, Zoho Workplace takes a different approach.

Unified Platform

Offering a unified platform with multi-faceted communications like email, messaging, audio and video conferencing; a cloud office suite with shared file storage; common team and collaboration paradigms built into each of the products; and AI, search, and other services that span right across the entire suite enables your staff to work more effectively.

“The nature of work has undeniably changed, and Workplace has grown to meet that change,” says Vijay Sundaram, Zoho’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Businesses are not looking to solve a collaboration problem, they are looking to solve a custom invoicing problem or sales enablement problem or support problem. Collaboration platforms need to facilitate better business outcomes, not just improve productivity. Workplace, through pre-built integrations with powerful business apps and context and continuity across applications, devices, and departments, stands alone in having the vision and functionality to meet the broad business needs of today.”

A recent joint study by Zoho and Beagle Research showed the nation’s employees are frustrated with 54% of enterprise-level workers (businesses with 500+ employees) saying the apps they worked with “were not intuitive and were difficult to integrate.” Employees from even larger companies say having to work with multiple technology platforms to do their jobs can be “ chaotic.”

Zoho Workplace already supports 2 million organizations, with 15 million users located across more than 150 countries.

Zoho Workplace Capabilities

The apps included in Zoho Workplace include:

Communication tools, such as mail business email, Cliq for messaging, and Meeting for conferencing. Meeting is already integrated with Zoho Projects, Bookings, CRM, and others.

Continuity tools, like Connect, which is a social Intranet that is integrated with Zoho People.

Convenience tools, such as Show, for collaborative presenting and Sheet, spreadsheet software.

Also included:

WorkDrive, which is a cloud document management tool

Writer for writing and creating forms, etc.

ShowTime, an online training tool

Pricing and Availability

Pricing starts at $3/user/month for the Standard version and $6/user/month for the Professional version. Additional details are available here.

Photo courtesy: Zoho