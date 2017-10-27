Tips to Get More Sales With Fewer Customers in an Ecommerce Business

By Veronica Hanks

An ecommerce business is nowadays a very challenging as well as profitable business if you know the how’s and what’s of the industry. The competition is really tough owing to the several participation in this sector. The growth of the demand of online selling and marketing has given a new edge to ecommerce business. In order to make your site profitable and stand out you need to learn a few fundamental tricks to progress. Getting potential customers requires good service and attractive product ranges. You can only expand if you have a good customer base.

Brand Value

In online shopping people interacts with your company by the brand you represent. Your site must have a proper name and your web pages must reflect a nice story about your company and team. Put a good effort on the web pages and write the right thing in order to increase the credibility. A good exposure on your company history and story of success and the skilled team members are really a great way to engage customers. This way they will be able to learn why your site is the best. Keep all the promotional content appropriate so that customers automatically become interested to buy.

The Trust Part

If your customers do not trust on your company there will be no place for buying. Success will only come if you build a strong bond with your customers. The trust does all the work when it comes to online business. Interaction through internet requires reliance. Thus you need to design your site in the right way to help them put forth their trust to buy.

Be Transparent

If your customers are leaving from cart without buying then know this that there are some things that are not going well. Make sure that there are no hidden charges that a customer gets aware after the processing. This actually irritates a customer and they tend to lack confidence in buying from you. Provide live chat or call customer care service for any queries the customers may have. Transparency is very important in online selling. Always make it a point to add the FAQ page where customers will get information on basic rules and conditions.

Feel Of Images and Description

Use high resolution images in order to make your web pages a bit more lucrative and to give the real time feel. Your website is the interactive window that will draw more customers. And if your web pages lack proper organisation and displaying of products then it will seriously hamper your sale. Always keep pictures of different angles of a particular product so that the customers can know the look and appearance of it. Not only images a proper, to-the-point and relevant product description is very much necessary. The specifications help a buyer to decide on the right purchase. Based on a description a customer will be sure to make a purchase. Add all the informative descriptions including any special features in a lucrative way.

Review Section

Every customers prefer reading reviews before they make a purchase. It is obvious that they will only buy something with their hard earned money when that product is really worth it. Displaying reviews by other buyers helps to gain trust of customers. And welcome both positive and negative feedbacks from customers. If customers post images of the purchased product thank them and put them on show for other buyers to see.

Make Use of Dropshipping Apps

Drop shipping is a very interesting feature that helps store owners to sell products without storing them directly on their own. If you are a small scale ecommerce site holder then drop shipping is an amazing way to expand your business tactics and grab more customers. It does not involve upfront investment. You can even decide on your retail price thus controlling their own margins. Now with apps like shopify drop shipping app you can have access to wide range of products and anyone can start their online business easily.

Technique Of Retargeting

Make a list of all the sites where you can retarget the customers who have shown interest to products on your site and are looking for similar products. The list must include various advertising platforms and social media channels too. Social media campaigning is a very fruitful approach if you want to reach out to potential customers.

Customer Support and Contact

In order to build trust customer support page is the first thing that you should keep in mind. At any point of time for any query or issues a customer may contact you. Add the ;Contact Us’ page and make it easily visible. It is of utmost importance to keep the interaction good from your end.

Ecommerce business is expanding more and more due to lots of people preferring online purchases nowadays. Thus proper management and few basic ideas to execute your business is all required to get more sales.

Veronica Hanks is a tech savvy girl who loves to explore and implement the power of business applications and software. She is currently working as a senior business analyst and lives in NYC. Besides being a tech addict, she is also as avid traveler and love to share lifestyle blog.