By Jeff Jones

It is difficult to find that perfect employee that is a complete package, having all the skills you are looking for and embodying what you believe in as an employer. The process of searching for people to fill a particular position is actually fundamentally flawed as it is very difficult to find people that possess the right business skills. Often, everything usually boils down to what experience the applicant has, or what level of education they have, or who referred them to you. This process often yields less than ideal employees. If you want to find the right fit for the job, in addition to these steps, you need to look at the candidate’s employability skill set.

There are a few skills that everyone should possess, no matter what position they intend to fill in a particular organization. These skills fall in the category of personal skills, meaning that whether you are an executive or an entry-level worker, possessing them helps you stand out from among your colleagues. The fact that these skills fit every job position means that employers should prioritize them when interviewing applicants for a particular job position. Including these skills in the resume, helps the applicant stand out from the competition.

Here is a list of skills every business should actively search for and employ, no matter what role in the organization they intend to fill:

1. Decision making

No matter the role you intend to fill, possessing good decision-making skills will make the applicant stand out. Businesses should look for people who can make smart and quick decisions to help carry the company forward.

2. Leadership

If you can get someone who can step up and lead others, or even motivate them to perform better than they currently are, then you will have struck gold. Always look out for this trait in employees as an employer. The leadership skills that allows someone to inspire and motivate should not just be the preserve of high-level management. No matter what role they are playing in the business, having someone who is a natural leader can help steer tremendous growth in your business.

3. Flexibility

The ability to be flexible in the performance of duties is essential in any business. Admittedly, some jobs have more variety in daily activities than others. However, if you employ someone who is rigid and can only function in a predictable environment, even if it is for a position that requires very little variation, it is highly likely that they can get stuck when things do not go as planned. This can cripple the entire organization.

4. Communication

Communication is one of the most important skills a person can have in a modern work environment. Not everyone can communicate well. Businesses should ensure that every person they add to their team can be proven to have effective communication skills.

5. Commitment

You need a committed employee in your business because employees who are committed to their employers tend to be more engaged and productive. This translates to higher profit margins.

6. Willing To Learn

Very few people are continuously interested in learning new things. As a business owner, one of the best ways to spot this skill is to look through resumes and try to find a person with several degrees or diplomas or certificates.

7. Innovation

Being innovative is not a skill that should only be possessed by creatives and scientists. Every member of your team needs to be innovative. Having innovative individuals in your business makes it easier to come up with solutions for problems that your business may go through.

8. Integrity

Although many people claim to possess it, very few people actually have integrity. You need someone who will speak up when they see something wrong, someone who will follow company procedures without cutting corners, someone who will understand confidentiality, and someone who is trustworthy enough to be counted on. This is one trait that very few people possess.

Jeff Jones is the Communication Manager of Ztorie, a video stories marketing studio. He has experience in the realm of digital marketing for almost 10 years and is very updated to the latest trends. When he is not working, you can find him socializing physically.

Business stock photo by Orange Vectors/Shutterstock