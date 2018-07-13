Small Business Reading List
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- Breaking down barriers to success
- Choosing the best business structure for your small business
Marketing
- How to write a marketing plan—in 5 easy steps
Money
- Can you get a business loan if you have a tax lien?
Productivity
- How the right office layout can maximize productivity at your small business
Retail
- 5 tips for attracting millennial parents—and why you want to
Startup
- Can you start a business while in debt?
- How to become a virtual bookkeeper
- Baby boomers are starting businesses instead of retiring
Tech
- Check out these new walkie-talkies to improve biz communication
