Your office space is a sacred place where you aspire to hustle the best you can and promote your company, while steadily growing successful.

By Jade Anderson

Most small business owners believe that the office itself has nothing to do with it, and it is you personally who makes or breaks your company. On the contrary, the office space is your “vibe” and having the right vibe matters!

More practically speaking, knowing how to utilize space properly can be more beneficial for you than you would think. Increasing employees while reducing space, or making the areas being wasted more productive, can help cut down renting costs and allow you to maximize on what you’ve got.

Most small business experts believe that you need to make the most out of your office space and here are some of the best tips to do so.

Make a list of what you really need

Take inventory of all the things that are present in your office and decide whether you really need it or not. Having an extra monitor in the room, a shelf that’s useless or even a cabinet of files that are obsolete can take up more room than you think it does. Also, list out the uses of your office and every room in it, so you know just what you need to really keep.

Gauge the space you have

Start measuring spaces and taking note of which areas need work and which don’t. Make sure to also figure out your space constraints so that you know exactly how each room needs to be redone or used.

Create a budget and timeline

Creating a budget and fixing a timeline to complete all the renovations is a good idea as it will help you stay on track, or at least have a path to follow, though the amount and time will vary according to need. There two factors depend on how much change you need made – is it just adding some color, wallpaper, and furniture, or do you need to shift walls or redo some structures?

Make an inspiration board

Visualizing is everything when it comes to achieving what you want to. Having an inspiration board will act like your vision and will not only give you the motivation to work towards the goal of a beautiful office, but will also help a designer or interior decorator in matching your vision and dream!

DIY or not?

To do it yourself or hire someone – that is the question. There are many aspects of an office renovation that you can complete on your own and don’t require to hire a designer or contractor to do. But keep in mind if you plan on doing a lot of the heavy lifting on your own you need to stay organized. From staying on track and making sure you’re completing the project on time, also confirm when the new items and furniture will be available, when you will need some manpower, or when and where you need to order your materials from, and any other concerns like that.

Create the perfect layout plan

Whether you eventually want to complete the decorating on your own or not, it is vital to invest well in a layout plan for the office from a professional. Designers have a knack for utilizing space to the fullest and can also help give you some much-needed advice about space utilization. Having your employees spread out the right way and enough space for everyone to be themselves, no one will step on each other’s toes or come in the way, creating a perfectly happy work environment.

Invest in your office space

Invest wisely when redoing your office space and prioritize your investment depending on what is needed most. For example, if it is equipment you need like computers on priority, keep that at the top of the list instead of something like adding wallpaper.

Buy extra storage space

Many times, space utilization is a must due to the fact that most of it is going in storage. For this, you can also rent a space nearby and keep all the important supplies there instead of cluttering your office space and wasting room. Look at platforms such as Spacer that help people looking for some extra space by matching them with those who do. This easy to use platform makes renting so much easier!

Having considered all of the above points, making the right office space for small businesses does not need to be expensive or congested. Use these helpful tips to ensure that your office space has the most optimal space utilization and lets you make the most out of your small office space.

Jade Anderson is an experienced In-house Editor at Upskilled. With a background in online marketing, Jade runs some successful websites of her own. Her passion for the education industry and content is displayed through the quality of work she offers.

Small office space stock photo by Maslowski Marcin/Shutterstock