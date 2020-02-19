Social media is everywhere! Each person and business have an account and page for themselves on Facebook and Instagram. With a huge population making their digital presence on social media, businesses are also getting their virtual space ready for social commerce.

According to a survey, 23 percent of respondents stated that the leading digital channel that influenced their decision to complete a purchase was Facebook, while in comparison only three percent of respondents reported similar responses with Twitter being their primary source.

What is Social Commerce?

Using social media as a platform to promote, sell and purchase products and services, is what we call social commerce. It is a subset of e-commerce, where they can use social media to build social interaction. Social commerce platform also supports user contributions in assisting online purchases and sales.

Now, we will discuss some apt examples of social commerce and smart social selling.

1. J. Crew– The Value of Customer Feedback

With no pure relevance to social media, J.Crew values their customer feedback and publish them on the product pages. Brands should value their customers and their feedback on the products and services.

The followers and customers of your brand know the worth of your products and if in any case, you lack quality, they can get it to notice. By doing so, the customers can essentially invest more in a certain experience of shopping.

As per statistics, Product reviews are also a leading content creating activity. Local business review website Yelp had 177 million reviews in 2018 and as of July 2019, book review platform Goodreads had 90 million reviews.

2. Funko– Giveaways for User Engagement

“I don’t care how much money you have, free stuff is always a good thing.” – Queen Latifah.

‘Free’ is a powerful word!

Giveaways are free, but the interaction this word would make in social media is valuable.

Asking your followers to tag, share and repost to get a product is what done is giveaways. And, they are happy to do so, to get a product from your brand in return. Some brands don’t agree with this giveaway strategy, but what they are missing is a much easier way to improve online visibility with lesser efforts.

3. Dollar Shave Club– Social Proof is Powerful

With social media, many possibilities come with the knowledge of technology and strategies. Even though the customers can spend a huge amount on purchasing a brand’s product, but the brand must be aware of everything they could do to build trust with their fans.

Dollar Shave Club maintains a dedicated Pinterest board for unboxing pictures and positive follower feedbacks. This gallery serves as social proof and user-generated content to be a valuable smart social selling strategy.

Social proof holds immense value as a part of your digital marketing strategies. In this rising crowd of e-commerce giants, positive feedbacks from the customers can be utilized to a mark of trust and reliability.

4. Meller Brand– Social Ads are an Absolute Scorer

A survey in the US confirmed, 77 percent of respondents were skeptical of shopping recommendations and ads delivered on social media platforms.

So, the best solution is to run social ads successfully, which is not to make the ad look like ads!

Fashion brands are now too much involved in collecting UGC (user-generated content) to drive traffic to their stores via Facebook and Instagram. Facebook ads have led to higher conversion rates for brands from fashion and beauty segments.

Meller runs Facebook ads with their user-submitted photos as a subtle approach to promote their marketing messages. The UGC-based ads have come up with better results than the outmoded straight-up sales version for the marketers.

5. Modcloth– The Game of Deals & Discounts

Deals and discounts have been one of the favorite reasons for the followers of a brand to choose a product while online shopping.

A study by Wildfire Interactive showed that coupon-based campaigns received the highest engagement rates.

Running discounted deals all the time is a bad idea, but getting it done now and then can grab the attention of your followers. While you seek the attention of your customers and followers, give some attention to what they are seeking.

6. Realbuzz– A Competitive Ambiance is Important

Contests and competitions have their space in the social commerce sphere. Making a competitive aura in the digital space with your followers can encourage interaction and compel the followers to keep themselves engaged with the brand.

Whether you are planning to get a higher count on the follower list or do you want to drive traffic to the store, running a contest can meet several marketing requirements. The duration and features of the contests depend on your marketing intentions.

You can keep the followers contesting until you have an eye on the Return on Investment.

7. Taggbox– The Magic of Social Media Aggregating

Talking about social commerce, what else can create an overall impact on a digital platform than a social media aggregator!

Covering all the platforms, Taggbox doesn’t just let your brand be a part of social media, but it makes social media a part of your brand. They help you aggregate with several social media platforms inclusive of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and many more.

Taggbox creates a smooth flow of UGC through social media to boost the marketing performance of your brand. They know how to curate the user-submitted content to build trust within the audience.

On your website or at the events, aggregating social media to engage the brand followers is their specialty.

To Conclude With…

Being a brand, if your strategies are not successfully capturing the attention of your social media followers, it is now time to switch to adapt to smart social selling. Its time for your marketing strategists to step up on the digital media game with their hands-on user-generated content and social media aggregation. Let it be for more followers or user engagement, above mentioned social commerce tactics can create a greater impact, resulting in more interaction and conversions.

Alice Herman is a digital marketer, and technical writer who is passionate about exploring and writing about innovation, technology, and marketing. @AliceHerman_usa