In the 1980s, the Police sang Don’t Stand So Close to Me, and it was a hit that lots of people sang along to. In the early 2020s, the same message from the police won’t make anyone sing along but rather comply and take a step back for obvious reasons.

Times have changed, that’s a fact. But we’re all human, and we long for real-life contact and interaction with other people. Or do we? Can video conferencing replace face-to-face meetings entirely? Do we really crave for more “IRL” interactions in this new COVID reality?

We asked 1,047 Americans to share their opinions on and experiences with social distancing and distant socializing. That’s what they told us.