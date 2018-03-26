By Rieva Lesonsky

While part of the country is still be covered in snow, most consumers’ minds have turned to spring. They’re dreaming about the warmer months ahead and are ready to get their homes and gardens ready for spring and summer. That means they’re in a buying mood—so you need to make sure your small business is stocked with the merchandise they’re looking for.

This is a great time to find those products. Go to Alibaba.com and the Alibaba.com mobile app today through March 31 where you’ll find lots of deals, promotions and discounts during March Expo.

Spring gardening

As soon as the snow melts, homeowners are going to start sprucing up their lawns and gardens. New plants call for new pots—and there are a number of them featured in March Expo’s special promotions. According to House Beautiful and Pinterest, copper is still popular. Last year, Pinterest reported the interest in copper trend increased 67%. So, for many, these copper-clad pots would be ideal.

Parents of young children often want to get them involved in gardening and this cute cat pot, or these bug (ladybug and bee) pots would be a perfect enticement. You can add to your inventory of fun garden accessories to attract even more customers.

Outdoor living

Of course, after all that strenuous gardening, homeowners want to kick back and relax. If you sell outdoor furniture, check out these wicker rattan couch sets, or this fun hanging swing chair with canopy, from a supplier that also makes boldly-colored patio umbrellas.

Two increasingly popular items for outdoor living are fire pits and water features. This fire pit is made from steel, and is 36 inches around, so it’ll fit in most backyards. Take a look at this water fountain, made out of fiber resin, making it easy for homeowners to move and clean.

Fence it in

If you run a landscaping or construction business, you likely get many requests for fencing. There are a lot of options on Alibaba.com, such as these galvanized steel fence panels. If your clients prefer wood fencing, you can get that as well. And as summer approaches, demands for pergolas are sure to increase.

Grilling and chilling

What would spring and summer be without barbecue? There are so many types of grills and smokers to choose from on Alibaba.com, such as this cast iron smoker or this heavy-duty, stainless steel, gas grill. And who wouldn’t love these roasting sticks to toast marshmallows?

Special deals

All the suppliers mentioned here are offering special discounts during March Expo, including 15% off LCL (less than container load) shipping, which means you don’t need to order a full container of product before it can be shipped.

And, just in time for March Expo, Alibaba.com introduced a new T/T transaction service, which allows buyers making Trade Assurance orders to make initial payments into a U.S.-based Citibank account. Previously Trade Assurance orders were processed through a Hong Kong-based Citibank account. This speeds up processing time to 2 to 3 days from 3 to 7 days. It also reduces fees, on average, by $15.

Many suppliers are also participating in a free inspection promotion. Buyers who make a Trade Assurance order of more than $3,000 and make an initial payment of $1,000 (U.S.) are eligible for free inspection from CCIC. Check with the suppliers you’re working with to see if they’re taking part in this promotion.

Time is running out—March Expo ends March 31, so act quickly to help your customers get ready for spring and summer living.