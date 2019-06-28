How do you make your storefront stand out from the rest? The answer is with proper maintenance, clever designs, and plenty of consideration for the customer’s needs.

By Lizzie Weakley

Enhance the Entryway

Pretend you are a customer and step through your store’s main entrance. The sights, sounds, and smells that greet you make up your customers’ initial shopping experience. A clean and thoughtful entryway will improve their overall impression of your store.

Make sure there is a clear walking path from the door to your first counter or display. Automatic doors should work and open in a timely matter. If your store offers shopping carts or buggies, keep them neatly stacked and readily available.

Try adding a welcome mat or a cheerful wall hanging to decorate your entryway. You can also include product displays, sales banners, or sample trays; just make sure that your additions don’t make the entryway difficult to navigate.

In general, think about the kind of people who are entering your store, what their needs are, and how you can help them. Approaching the entryway as your customer would can help you cater to their needs and wants. If you have families, large groups, teenagers, or any other group as your demographic, think about what the space looks like to them and how you can help it serve them.

Perfect the Patio

The area just outside your store can greatly enhance your curb appeal. Provide tables, chairs, or benches for customers to sit and rest. Add plants that are easy to maintain and water them consistently. Don’t forget to provide a trash can for customers to toss wrappers or drink cups into as they enter your establishment.

Depending on your business’s location, you may be able to make changes to your store’s exterior walls. Consider a paint job that matches your company’s image. You should also add lights, signs, and other distinguishing features. An instantly recognizable building will help your customers find you.

As with your entryway, make sure that your additions do not impact a customer’s ability to walk into your store.

Watch the Windows

Clean and well-maintained windows will make your storefront significantly more inviting. Large glass windows may be difficult to wash by hand, so consider hiring a maintenance company to clean them on a consistent basis. Glass doors and counters should be wiped down every night to prevent a buildup of fingerprints.

Chipped or cracked glass should be replaced as soon as possible. If you let a crack grow, it will make your business look poorly maintained. Replacement options like perspex are more affordable than traditional glass; they are also stronger and less likely to shatter in case of an accident.

Design the Displays in Your Storefront

If your windows are large enough, customers will be able to see lobby displays from outside the store. Carefully design every part of your lobby to present the right image and impression.

Window displays are a great way to attract potential customers. Make sure your windows aren’t plastered with old signs and flyers. Instead, use your window space to advertise sales or display products.

Standing and hanging displays should be arranged carefully. Keep products neatly stacked and accessible. Place advertised items where customers can see them immediately. Although colorful items make good displays, make sure that the items that customers want or need to buy are the easiest to access. Also, make sure to put some of your best items in the back of the store. You want to make sure your entire store is enticing, as well as your front display.

An appealing storefront is easy to walk through, displays items efficiently, and conveys the right impression for your brand. Consider how each decision will impact your customers’ experience as they travel from the entryway to the checkout line.

Lizzie Weakley is a freelance writer from Columbus, Ohio. In her free time, she enjoys the outdoors and walks in the park with her three-year-old husky, Snowball.