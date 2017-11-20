Don't Miss

Staying Healthy: Top Consumer Trends for 2018

Date posted: November 20, 2017

| No comments
Posted under: Right Now..., Trendcast/Food, Trends
consumer trends

By Rieva Lesonsky

Mintel recently announced its four key trends set to impact North American consumer markets over the coming year. It believes Americans and Canadians are facing uncertainty these days, and as a result consumers will be “attuned to consumer trends across transparency, value, self-care and automation.”

Each week this month, we’re going to take a closer look at one of Mintel’s four top trends.

Trend #3: Health Yourself

Self-care and preventative health are essential concerns for consumers across all demographics, says Mintel.

While “Interest in self-care and preventative health has been building for decades,” Stacy Bingle, Consumer Trends Consultant at Mintel, says, “a combination of strong forces is bringing these topics into the spotlight in 2018.” In other words, “fake news, global terror threats and sociopolitical unease” are making us nervous. In fact, one psychologist friend of mine says her business has never been better.

So, how are people coping? By taking control of their health. Mintel research shows 41% of Americans and 39% of Canadians say they feel less stressed out because they’re managing their health. Many consumers have already “incorporated proactive wellness methods into their daily routines.”

Bingle says, “The opportunity is ripe… [for businesses] to develop their support roles for the growing number of consumers seeking to better themselves and get ahead of health concerns.” Part of those solutions, says Bingle, include helping consumers create “more personalized pathways to health” in 2018. A myriad of health issues, including, says Bingle, “teens and young adults facing new issues resulting from a lifetime in front of screens and the world’s opioid crisis will demand even more holistic pathways to wellness.”

You can download a free copy of Mintel’s North America Consumer Trends 2018 report here.

Share on MyspaceSubmit to StumbleUponShare on Tumblr Share

Related Stories »

by
America’s Finest Small Businesses Face Off for $50K Prize Package
by
Top Social Media Trends for 2018, What Do You Wish You Knew at Startup?, The Power of Color and Other Things Entrepreneurs Need to Know
meeting
by
6 Tips to Run Better Meetings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Highly Successful Women »


Successful Women Let Nothing Stand in Their Way
Read More…

Listen to Rieva Now! »

Small Business Ideas

Get Small Business Ideas From Rieva

turning passion into profit »

turning passion into profit

Download your free ebook here!

Get Updates »

Enter your email to subscribe to our RSS.

Free Download »

Free Download

Startup ideas for businesses to start now! Download here

Congrats Rieva Lesonsky! Named to Top 250 Business Journalists

Small Biz Money Tip »

Small Biz Money Tip

Pricing: Have more than one price for your product or service. Make one price seem more attractive than the other. People love a good deal, especially when they can relate one price to the other.
More Money Tips From Justin Krane

http://education.dandb.com/partner/90755/

Loan Center »

New Loan Center

Find a Small Business Loan

MORE FROM RIEVA »