Storing and managing business documents is important, be it tax documents, invoice copies, receipts, photographs, vector images, and whatever type of document. It does not matter what your business is. What matters is that every important document is kept intact and safe for future use.

There are two ways to store and secure all types of business documents. One is to store them in a physical storage facility and the other is to store them in the cloud.

Physical Storage

Filing cabinets and a room to store all important documents physically is a requirement when storing physical files. To keep all these papers safe, they need to be placed in a room that has below 75 degrees temperature and a humidity level of not more than 50%. The files should also be stored away from direct UV light and heat to keep them intact even after several years. Sun exposure can cause writings on the documents to fade, bearing the papers useless after a few years.

Physical files should also be kept safe from pets and pests. This means that they should be placed in an area where pets are not allowed and where pests cannot easily enter. Pests, such as mice and rats can chew on paper and can destroy the files. It is important to keep food particles away from the area where files are kept so that they would not attract pests that can ruin them in the long run.

Despite having new technologies that allow files to be stored digitally, there are still a number of reasons why storing files physically is a good choice. One reason is that it maintains the authenticity of the files. While this may not be a requirement for all types of businesses, there are those that would benefit from having physical storage for files. These include businesses that require their files to have handwritten signatures instead of those digitally generated ones. Some businesses may also need to keep an original copy of their signed documents, which means needing the original raw files instead of having a digital copy.

Another reason for storing a physical copy of the documents is security. Unlike digital means, where files can be hacked, altered, or destroyed with just one click or with virus infections, physically storing the files keep them intact and secure from any type of data breach.

Digital Storage

Electronically storing files is a good alternative to keeping files intact and ready when needed. Unlike physical storage, digital storage allows people and corporations to store files without having to keep hundreds of paper copies of the documents. It also allows people to search for files easily. They only need to type in a keyword, and all the related files they are looking for will immediately be given to them. Digital storage also provides better security to all types of documents. It keeps documents away from the danger of deterioration caused by molds, direct sunlight exposure, pests, and other factors.

Electronically storing files is also very efficient. It allows businesses and individuals to store as many files without having to take up a huge space in a room. Currently, there are several applications that allow digital file storage. There are also services that provide huge corporations unlimited online storage capacity. Oftentimes, these services also provide backups to make sure that all files are kept with optimum security.

Storage backups protect files from certain risks, including sudden fires, equipment failure, hacking, virus attacks, and many more. Without backups, businesses can face the danger of losing critical data in cases of virtual attacks, security breaches, or sudden accidents that cause files to be ruined.

Which is a Better Way to Store Files – Digital or Physical?

Digitally storing files have a number of advantages that may not be enjoyed with physically storing documents. However, physical storage also has its own advantages that make it a good choice for businesses. For businesses that require to have original copies of documents, physical storage is the best choice. But for those that need to store huge amounts of files, such as photographs, scanned copies of documents, digital files, and many other documents that need to be kept securely online, using cloud storage is the best option.

Both digital storage and physical storage have their own pros and cons. Every business should consider their needs first before deciding which type of storage they must use for their businesses. At any time, though, businesses can always choose to use both types of storage to keep all their important documents intact, free from damage, and available for use when needed.

