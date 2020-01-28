Alongside web design, the quality of content you publish online will be the most important factor in improving your conversion rates. Turning visitors into leads and ultimately into sales is a priority for every web presentation, whether it’s a blog or an online ordering platform.

In both cases, the content users are faced with has the potential to persuade visitors to click the call-to-action button and make a purchase. In order to generate interactive content, you should be an experienced writer and a copywriter. If your business is struggling in this segment of marketing, here are 6 content writing tips that promise to boost your conversions.

The perennial importance of SEO

You are probably aware of the importance SEO holds in the texts you write. That’s why you are carefully inserting keywords inside your content but are you 100% certain your writers know the true value of search engine optimization? After all, if you are aiming for the content of high quality, then you have probably hired professional writers who might have a vivid imagination but they have to be marketing-savvy as well.

Namely, the philosophy behind SEO states that the keyword inserted inside the text is its very soul. Without it, there would be no content so the person writing the text should literally write the text from the keyword, not from the beginning. The logic behind this is the following: any online content that is not optimized for search engines might as well be deleted because it is ineffective when it comes to generating conversions.

Check the bounce rate for all content

After a blog is published, you should constantly check how it fares among the target audience. Much like an Australian travel agency would target a foreign audience to offer Sydney as a tourist destination so should your website know what it’s offering and to whom.

Furthermore, if the website is producing a high bounce rate week after week, then consider revising the article or even pulling it down altogether. Writing content for the web is nothing like writing a novel because a book is published when its author finishes it but a blog is never finished in the same sense. All web content is fluid and adjusts over time to the needs of SEO and the need to turn inquisitive readers into leads.

Content must be topical and useful

As we have stated earlier, all content must be topical and useful to the reader; otherwise, they will never open it, to begin with. This point is connected with the fact of knowing why your target group is likely to google and then open your blog. This is mostly because they are in search of information or products that will help them solve a problem or satisfy a need they have. According to an Australian tech writer, if you help solve someone’s problem once, your web presence will become the first point of reference they found themselves in trouble the next time.

Nowadays, articles centering on how-to and self-help blogs are particularly popular. By writing “10 best” blogs you ensure users click the link and stay on the page long enough to discover the CTA button and click it, thus increasing the conversion rate. The maxim of topicality is actually an integral part of complete web development in Sydney and other major Australian IT hubs.

Pairing up with visual content

In no industry is the saying that “a picture is worth a thousand words“ truer than in marketing. Words are the ones responsible for engaging the reader but they are far less effective when not paired up with images. All in all, humans are visual learners so you should write with visual elements in mind. No matter how well the textual part of the website is well-executed, it requires proper imagery to accompany it.

Writing with social media in mind

Every good marketer will tell you about the importance of establishing a solid social media presence. Your customers are on social media and so should you be. However, it would be a waste of resources to create double content, one for the website and the other for social media posts.

Best marketing practices teach us that only one type of content is necessary if you write it in a specific manner. Namely, just like movie editors select certain scenes from a new movie to be shown in the trailer so do marketers clip parts of blogs or other content to share on social media.

When writing, be aware of the fact that a paragraph should sum up the whole text or point out a piece of important information that might be of interest to readers. Such excerpts will drive traffic from the company’s social media platform straight to the website, thus increasing the chance of a successful conversion

Take time coming up with the CTA slogan

The call-to-action button is quite important, as it can come in various forms; textual being just one of them. When the CTA button is a text, then you have to prove your worth as a copywriter. In many cases, the CTA button will be no more than one word but such a word that you0ll spend more time coming up with it than you would spend time writing a 2,000-words blog. Whether your brainstorming was successful or not, you will soon find out by examining the landing page’s conversion rate.

There are many more content writing tips but these 6 are enough to get you started. Once you learn the ropes of digital content writing, you’ll start advising fellow copywriters on how to boost their own conversions.

Nick Brown is a blogger and a marketing expert currently engaged in projects for Media Gurus, an Australian business, and marketing resource. He is an aspiring street artist and does Audio/Video editing as a hobby.

Content stock photo by phloxii/Shutterstock