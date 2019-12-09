Ideas to capitalize on the upcoming December holiday, festivals, gatherings and more

For most of us there’s SO much going on in December. But take a break from holiday shopping and check out the latest trends and insights from Eventbrite so you can capitalize on this month’s events.

We can’t talk about December without stating the obvious: The Holidays. People still love to come together in-person around the holidays and we’re seeing more than 13,000 holiday-related events on the platform, including community gatherings like festivals and holiday night markets. If you need help naming your festive event for this month, bear in mind that there are twice as many events with the word “holiday” versus the word “Christmas.”

New Year’s Eve is also a big night for going out (Eventbrite processed over 1.2 million tickets for events on this day alone), parties, shows, and concerts are common ways people are looking to get out based on our New Year’s Eve Collections!

Maybe it’s the food babies people adopt over Thanksgiving and the holidays, or maybe it’s one last chance to do something healthy before the end of the year, but running events are huge on the platform this month. From the Santa Hustle in Roseville, CA to the Holiday Half & 10 Miler in Portland, there are nearly 200 runs on the platform for the month of December alone. Most of these events directly benefit charity organizations or local programs, so it’s a great team-bonding activity if you’re looking for opportunities for your employees to connect and give back before the holidays in healthy ways.

Crab season is in full swing, which means—seafood fests and crab fests are gathering shellfish fans! Food and drink festivals gain massive traction year-round. If you run a business serving food or drinks, consider how crab could play a part in your offering.

New Year’s resolutions are starting early! Yoga was the fifth most searched term on Eventbrite in the last month, and on the mindfulness front we’re seeing a steady increase of tickets to meditation classes this month compared to the year before as people reflect on the year that was. Thanks in part to the wellness-driven Gen-Z, guided meditation and sound baths sessions continue to gain traction. In fact, more than a third of Gen Z said they plan to increase their spending on health and wellness workshops this year compared to just a quarter of millennials. Incorporating mental, physical, and emotional wellness experiences into your business could be a great way to connect with this crowd

The event monster that was Dreamforce may be over, but conferences, conventions and expos are filling up conference halls and venues to close out the year. If you’re in the area, it’s never too late to build your network and get inspired for the year ahead. There are small business expos in Houston, Charlotte, NYC, and more cities—give “small business” or “entrepreneur” a search in your area on eventbrite.com!

Crab fest stock photo by Larisa Blinova/Shutterstock