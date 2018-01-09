4 Lean Tech Upgrades for Growing Your Startup

By Melissa Cooper

As you have probably found so far, launching a startup takes a huge amount of energy, creativity and tenacity just to get things rolling. The idea for the service or product is probably the easiest part of the startup process for most small business owners so, if you need a little help when it is time to reach out to your target audience, you are not alone. Many enthusiastic small business starters find this aspect of a startup a bit challenging.

Thankfully, there are plenty of practical tools out there to help you increase your brand’s visibility and extend your reach to find leads who become customers before becoming loyal customers. Take a look at four of the most exciting lean tech upgrades for growing your startup!

1. Design, Build and Launch Your Mobile-optimized Website ASAP

The U.S. population is increasingly spending more time on their mobile devices than their desktops. It is critical that you ensure that your website is mobile-optimized so your customers can easily see all the text and images on each page. As a bonus, you may want to design and launch a mobile app to accompany your mobile-friendly website if you intend to provide interactive opportunities, such as shopping, games or surveys.

2. Help Customers Get Your Number

Some new startups may wonder how effective 800 numbers might be in modern business. But these numbers that funnel directly to your business are frequently memorable, portable and toll-free, making it easy and convenient for prospective customers, which is always a great way to start a professional relationship. They also place your business alongside similar products and services. An 800 number is intended to provide access to the information your target audience seeks. Once they find you and learn about your services, you get your chance to cultivate a lasting professional relationship.

3. Don’t Rule Out the Power of Email

People seem quick to dismiss the idea of using email as a modern marketing channel, but it remains one of the most effective ways to find new leads to build and nurture your customer base. Even better, it is one of the leanest ways to grow your startup. For every single dollar spent on email marketing, you stand to bring in $44 in return. Another benefit of email marketing is that emails generate 50 percent more sales than other lead-generating methods.

4. Provide Helpful and Actionable Content

Meaningful content that intends to help your potential customers understand the value that your product or service provides is critical for your startup. Use your website, blog and social media presence to raise awareness about your brand and what you can uniquely provide for your customers. Publish useful content regularly that, ideally, inspires readers to share with their family, friends and coworkers. Finally, make sure to learn about the basics of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to make sure your website ranks higher in the searches.

With a one-of-a-kind business idea and some lean tech upgrades to help reach your target market, you are set for strong business growth.

Melissa Cooper lives in Columbus, Ohio. She works as a ghostwriter and web content writer.