Christmas is one of the most long-awaited holidays of the year. Many people start the preparation of their homes for the happy occasion from the 1st of December, or even sooner. However, the process includes more than merely decorating the Christmas tree, wrapping the Christmas gifts and cooking a delicious meal. You need to also clean your home thoroughly, which includes carpet cleaning as well. Be prepared to additionally have to clean the carpet after the great family gathering.

If you want to ease the domestic carpet cleaning procedure, you can contact a professional carpet cleaning company and book a deep carpet cleaning service. That will save you a lot of time and energy, and of course, that way you can get the best results possible. Steam carpet cleaning will prepare your carpet for the holidays, as the process is used not only to refresh the carpet, but also to return it closer to the original colour and remove any unpleasant smells. The high temperature evaporated water disinfects the carpet, removing all the allergens and germs in the process.

At Christmas, your carpet may face different stains. Here are some tips on how to handle them.

How to Remove Red Wine from the Carpet?

Like all liquid stains, the wine stain on the carpet must first be thoroughly blotted. Often the success rate of its elimination depends on the amount of absorbed liquid.

So, if red wine has just spilled a few minutes ago, you need to blot it with clean microfibre or cotton napkins. It is important to follow these rules:

do not rub the stain, as you can damage the pile;

move from the edges to the very epicentre of the spot, so as not to smear it on the carpet and increase the area;

Cold water will help to discolour a little and in rare cases remove wine stains on the carpet. It is also used to soak old stains. At the same time, it is important to use it in minimal quantities. So, it is important not to pour water on the very place of pollution, but to use clean, wet and dry napkins. This will allow not to “wash out” the pollution by increasing its area.

Fresh wine stains are often removed with salt. After you’re done blotting the liquid, the place of contamination needs to be sprinkled and left overnight. You can vacuum it up in the morning. You can also remove red wine stains on carpet in other ways:

Treat the trace with the following solution: mix white vinegar with dish gel (1: 1) and dissolve in a glass of cool water. In this case, it is important to apply a napkin with a solution and a clean cloth. Then blot the stain with cool water;

Hydrogen peroxide with dishwashing gel, slightly diluted with water, will help remove wine stains on a light-coloured carpet, as it has a whitening effect.

You can also try using inexpensive brown laundry soap to remove wine marks.

How to Clean Chocolate Stains from the Carpet?

Working from the edges of the stain towards the centre, scrape off the remaining chocolate.

Dampen a clean white towel or rag with rubbing alcohol. Blot the stain by turning and replacing the towel until the stain is completely transferred to the towel.

Mix ¼ teaspoon of dish detergent in one glass of water. Soak a clean white towel in this mixture. Blot the stain by turning and replacing the towel until the stain is completely transferred to the towel.

Mix 2 tablespoons of ammonia with one glass of warm water. Soak a clean white towel in this mixture. Blot the stain by turning and replacing the towel until the stain is completely transferred to the towel. (Do not use ammonia on wool rugs; this can damage the fibres.) Rinse the stained area thoroughly after removing the stain.

Mix 1 teaspoon of washing powder with one glass of water. Gently apply the mixture to the pile of the carpet, rubbing it in with a clean old toothbrush, working from the outside towards the centre of the stain.

Make a paste with borax and water. Apply it to the stain with a toothbrush, gently rubbing the paste into the fibres. Allow it to air out properly. Vacuum the stain.

Mix half a cup of 3% hydrogen peroxide solution with 1 teaspoon of ammonia. Spray the mixture onto the stain or apply it with a sponge, generously enough to saturate the stain, but not too much for it to flow through the carpet. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse with sparkling water. (Do not use ammonia on woollen carpets, as this can damage the fibres; do not use hydrogen peroxide on dark carpets, as it can leave light stains.)

Once the stain has come off, rinse the carpet thoroughly with cold water using a sponge.

Wipe off excess liquid with a clean white paper towel or tissue.

Let the surface dry completely naturally.

Vacuum the carpet to pick up the fibres.

These are the two most typical stains associated with Christmas. By learning how to deal with them, you will feel less stress during the family gathering. If you expect a lot of guests, you can remove the carpet beforehand, or you can ask your guests to take their shoes off when they enter your home in order to minimize the damages. Using carpet cleaning services after Christmas is also a great option for you!

Christmas carpet cleaning stock photo by Ian Francis/Shutterstock