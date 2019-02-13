By Ashley Marsh

Are you running a business but isn’t making a profit as expected? Did you ever evaluate the reason behind finite traffic?

If you want to get real growth results, you will have to read the user’s/customers mind. But how would you do that?

In order to captivate the attention and know their opinion, you can run an A/B test.

A/B split testing is one of the best marketing strategies used which can make a huge difference.

The social network is a great platform to interact with numerous anonymous users at a time and what could be better than Facebook. Facebook not only allows you to socialize but also allows you to grow your business. You can run ads, campaigns to know what would work best to create impressions.

A/B Testing can boost traffic!

Before we comprehend the course of A/B split testing, it’s important to guide ourselves with it. A/B test is a polarizing technique of comparing a single concept in a multivariate way and check which displays better results. It also allows you to ask suggestions about specific changes need to be made to improve your site, app or any other content source.

And the greatest thing is that you receive your answers/ results from your audience. By gaining the right hypothesis you can establish the best possible marketing strategy for your company.

It is necessary to choose power words, even a small change can make a big difference. For example:

Both ways of displaying ad are correct, adding “Strawberry Special Price Dessert Best You Can Find 4$” drops in more clicks than just a simple business card-style.

Case studies that show surprising results after the test

1 – Humana’s Banner Test which gave rise to some 192% more click-through

A for-profit American third largest ranked healthcare insurance company in the nation.

Its application rating went down with 1.5 stars out of 5, based on 28 ratings. They wanted to improve their ratings for which they decided to run an ad on Facebook. They tried testing their original banner which was loaded with text and a big headline. They ran their ad in “Advertise your business” where they wanted more visitors so preferred campaign “Get more visitors.”

The response they received was not exceptional, so they thought to make changes in the banner and run the similar campaign again.

They shortened the length of the headline, added call-to-action sub-headlines. Also, they changed the image with CTA button.

The result was surprising when compared, the second image showed astonishing 433% increased clicks. There star rating rose to 3 stars out of 5, based on 377 ratings. Later, they made a microscopic change from changing the statement “Get started now” to “Shop Medicare Plans” which gave rise to some 192% more click-through.

2 – Highrise Headline & Subhead line Test produced 30% increase in clicks

Highrise is a CRM solution for small businesses with contact and task management functionality. The software allows the user to track communication with clients so that teams can view the status of deals and relationships.

Highrise showed how by changing the content of their headlines increased the number of visitors. Companies providing enterprise solutions would always lurk for more leads to more growth. Certainly, Highrise hoped for the same, for which they were influenced by running an ad over Facebook. They tried testing their page by changing the content in it. Although their original page consists of a CTA still they decided to experiment more.

A duplicate page was added with striking headlines and subheadings adding a timeline, that proved a real game changer. They preferred to run a “Get more leads” ad where they could compare the results of the variants. Confounding results revealed that sometimes slightest change can make a big difference. The number of visitor’s proportional rate increased by 30%.

3 – Brookdale Living Revamped Landing Page Increased Monthly Revenue by $106000

Brookdale Living is an approach to cater better living delivering best senior care services. With an independent living community, Brookdale offers to personalize apartment with skilled nursing for assisted living as well as memory care.

Brookdale’s list of services was remarkable, but somehow, they were unable to reach the generic. So, they made a move and planned for an ad campaign to run. On Facebook, they made an initiative and posted their original landing page on Facebook through “Get a Call” ad campaign.

On a similar note, they changed the symmetry of text, added some captivating images with some motivational videos on the page and ran as same campaign “Get a Call.”

Consequently, after running the test for two months the increased conversion was 3.92%.

Relevancy of the test results

To rely on statistics for choosing the right variant is significant. Remember, we are not making vague decisions, but the selection is done through hypothesis. The Facebook test results depend upon the relevance score that ranges from 1-10. The higher the relevance score the more your message is being received by your target audience.

Also, the relevance score is predicted by calculating the negative and positive feedback. If the target audience is not able to engage positively with your test, they are unlikely to turn from a visitor to a customer.

Therefore, to have a high relevance score with a high positive feedback experiment by running multiple tests simultaneously. Select a warm audience, means those people who have already interacted with you and know your business.

Every organization have their own method of targeting the audience. With the rise in tech world social network, Facebook has given the provision to widespread your business by knowing user’s opinion. Start with a hypothesis, and then run a multi variants tests with Facebook until you reach a relevant result. With a little patience and experiment, you can change the rate of conversions like many others, that’s the power of A/B split testing.

Ashley Marsh is a senior content writer at Maan Softwares Inc. She has been writing for various companies for over four years on a variety of topics. Ashley specializes in technical writing with an emphasis in mobile development, web design, and technology trends.