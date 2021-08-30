Developing a sound and foolproof marketing strategy moved from long-term goals to the short-term necessity to maintain business continuity. COVID-19 outbreak pushed B2B marketing leaders to operate a business in a digital ecosystem. Heightened buyer expectations made it imperative for companies to adopt new approaches and become customer-centric. Companies that have espoused new approaches to improve branding strategy and customer journey have seen more than six times greater growth in ROI annually.

Marty Neumeier rightly said,” Branding is the process of connecting good strategy with good creativity.”

Regardless of one’s industry, adopting the following three critical factors will determine whether your new branding strategy will help augment or hinder business growth and customer journey.

Let’s discuss the following key metrics in detail:

Become Customer-Centric

If the company focuses on a customer’s purpose and makes it possible for them to achieve it, customers will show gratitude and experience anticipation, confidence, and satisfaction. If the company is not putting efforts to help customers achieve their purpose, their experience will turn into frustration, exasperation, or anger. Simply put, customer-centric journeys start and end with the result customers are trying to achieve: Their predefined goals. So how to ensure your customer meets its predefined purpose?

Have people from product marketing align with the same customer purpose or segment, like designers and developers, content marketers, experts in digital media. In the digital landscape, digital and social media marketers collaborate and optimize experiences and enable customers to achieve their purpose—generating business ROI.

Come Up With New Experience Concepts

Use the customer purpose checklist to develop new experience concepts that enable customers to achieve their desired goals. For example, a person whose purpose is to lose weight might look for solutions, from the easiest diet program, which diet program or exercises are best for them, how fast it will work, how long they should follow it. Each customer might choose from various touch points according to their need, depending on their preferences at that moment.

It’s your job to be present with the content, expert, recommendation, answer, or product that can help customers fulfill their needs. This is where digital marketing comes into play. It offers different content marketing ideas to reach out to customers, including podcasts, blogging, infographics, and video content. As per your customers’ preferences, you can choose the platform to market your solution-based content.

Measuring Customer Journeys and Experiences

Company end-goal depends on the number of satisfied customers with products or services and achieve their defined purpose. The better a company measures and manages to optimize its customers’ journey and experience, the stronger the resulting business ROI.

Teams can measure the effectiveness of their customer journeys — and the experiences based on them — using Customer Performance Indicators (CPIs), including:

Customer Satisfaction Score

Get insights into what your clients’ think about you by analyzing their reviews on a company website, social media platforms, or any other reviewing platform. Further you can directly ask your customers through a polling system to rate your product, business, or services. Also you can choose various scale ranges consisting of stars, smiley faces, tiny unicorns, etc. for measuring customers satisfaction.

First Response Time

Your customers expect a seamless and efficient shopping experience. Quickly answering your customers’ feedback or requests is essential, as your customer expects a quick response instead of one that was thorough but delayed. Quickly answering your customers’ query can help you retain your customers as competitors are just a click away.

Customer Retention

Evaluate how many customers are coming back by accessing traffic on your website, social media platform, and other channels. It will help you monitor your customer retention rate. Further it will help you enhance your branding and marketing strategies to retain customers.

Wrapping Up

If you have already adopted and implemented these practices, you’re well-positioned to succeed. Refine your customer journeys and experiences to accelerate growth and strengthen customer loyalty towards your brand. In the end, a happy customer ensures business success, brand reputation, higher ROI and revenue.

If you have tips to implement comprehensive marketing strategies that can help businesses improve customers journey and customer retention rate, do share them in the comment box or feel free to get in touch with us.

Neha Malhotra is a technical content writer by profession and working for an IT company. She loves to share her thoughts related to the latest trends in marketing, technology, business, and more. She has also authored blogs on various digital platforms.

Customer journey stock photo by Black Salmon/Shutterstock