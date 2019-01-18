By Lucas Bergman

Whether you need a larger office for your growing business or you’ve found a stunning workspace at a better location, it’s essential that you properly plan your business relocation. An efficient approach will help you overcome some unexpected challenges, make the relocation easier for your employees, clients and yourself and get everything running smoothly again as soon as possible. Here are several essential tips that will help you relocate your business easily and successfully.

Plan every step of the way carefully

Business relocation requires detailed and careful planning because there are numerous aspects to consider. It’s essential that you start planning your move as early as possible. It might take you several months or even a year to make all the necessary arrangements and plan your relocation. You’ll need time to find the perfect office space, notify your employees, transport everything and promote your new office location. Thus, you should have a detailed relocation plan that will list all the necessary tasks you need to complete. Make sure to come up with effective strategies that will facilitate the relocation and keep everything on the right track.

Create a must-have checklist for your new office

Your new office space should provide you with a great level of functionality, convenience and comfort. There are some basic requirements that your workspace needs to fulfil. It should also provide you with some great perks that will make your work environment more enjoyable for your employees. Listing all the must-have features and desirable qualities will help you find an office that meets your needs. A new office should also incorporate your brand image, appeal to your target audience and contribute to your company’s success.

Get your employees engaged

Whether you’re a start-up with a limited budget or you’re an already established business, getting your employees involved will not only provide you with help, but also show them that you value their opinions and want them to be an active part of the relocation process. Aside from having a rewarding team-building experience, you’ll also be able to work with a reliable, trusted team and find an office that will meet all of your needs.

Organize secure and reliable packing and transportation

Even if you own a small business with limited resources, it’s advisable that you hire a reliable moving company. Packing and transporting office equipment and furniture requires careful and professional handling. However, when hiring a moving company, there are some important considerations to keep in mind.

You should follow in the footsteps of successful Sydney entrepreneurs who hire companies that provide them with security, professionalism and reliability. For instance, renowned removalists in Sydney provide their clients with an exceptional level of expertise, efficiency and experience when it comes to business relocation. Not only do they handle everything with care, but they also pack and reinstall the contents. In addition, their relocation manager employs a range of effective strategies to ensure that office relocation goes according to plan. Therefore, when hiring a moving company, you should go with experienced professionals who will meet your needs and provide you with different benefits.

Plan your office layout beforehand

Before moving into your new office, you should plan its layout in order to speed up your relocation. Instead of wasting valuable time trying to figure out how to organise your office and unpack your equipment, you can decide everything in advance and just direct your movers. They will be able to take everything to its place and help you unpack quickly and efficiently.

When planning the layout of your new office, you need to strive for functionality, flexibility and convenience. Going with a versatile and easily adjustable layout is the most practical solution. Integrating tech features into your office design is also a great way to boost its functionality and accessibility: adding TV wall mounts and high-end projection systems will enhance productivity while allowing you to facilitate dynamic business meetings and interactive presentations. Also, you should include several essential office zones that will help you provide your employees with both collaborative areas and personal spaces for quiet work.

Update your address and notify the public

You need to inform all of your business associates, partners, employees, clients and other relevant parties about your move. You also need to change your information on your website and social media platforms and notify all the relevant institutions, such as the bank, post office, etc. Of course, don’t forget to update your promotional materials and business cards.

Donate the items you don’t need

Although your moving company will handle the packing process, you should go through your office equipment and items beforehand. You may come across old copiers, phones and supplies that you no longer need. You don’t need to bring clutter into your new office, so make sure to sort out your office equipment and supplies, setting aside pieces that you can recycle and donate.

Although business relocation brings numerous time-consuming and demanding challenges, you can complete it efficiently and successfully if you take enough time to prepare and plan it in detail.

Lucas Bergman is a real estate agent and renewable energy consultant with many hobbies and passions, but above all, he enjoys the most spending time with his wife – Mara. He also likes Lord of the Rings. He, actually, very much likes Lord of the Rings. He is a regular contributor at smoothdecorator.com

Office relocation stock photo by Africa Studio/Shutterstock