3 Tools to Up Your Email Marketing Game

By Megan Totka

You know that email marketing has incredible ROI potential.

You may even know that email use will top 3 billion users worldwide by 2020.

What you may have previously had trouble with, however, is how you can maximize the effectiveness of your email marketing campaign.

And you’re not alone. While three-quarters of companies agree that email offers outstanding ROI, many of them are leaving money on the table with their campaigns.

Fortunately, there are plenty of tools that can help businesses like yours take control and get the most of your campaigns.

Let’s take a look at what they are:

1. Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor has developed a reputation as one of the top email marketing tools in the world due to their focus on optimal mobile delivery and helping businesses increase conversion rates.

In addition to the beautifully designed emails that users can quickly and easily create, they’ve also taken the lead in the industry when it comes to automation. With their easy-to-use interface and customer journey creation feature, they’ve been able to dominate when it comes to email marketing automation.

As email personalization has become more and more important, the team at Campaign Monitor has worked to dominate in this area as well. Recently, Campaign Monitor acquired the customer data platform Tagga. With Tagga, Campaign Monitor customers can further personalize their automated messages based on behavioral data such as inferred interests and frequency of engagement. For example, a clothing retailer can identify VIP customers who have searched for purses on their website in the last 30 days but didn’t purchase. They could then send those customers a discount offer emails for top selling purses to entice their purchase.

Overall, there’s a lot of value to be had with Campaign Monitor’s platform.

2. SendGrid

SendGrid is a cloud-based email platform that’s used by top companies like Spotify, HubSpot, and LinkedIn.

The API company was built to serve developers. And while this can be a major perk for businesses with an in-house developer, the technical know-how required for teams constricted by a lack of access to development resources can make things difficult.

Over the years, SendGrid has developed quite a reputation for their deliverability and compliance knowledge. And while most of their benefits and features are rated by users as average at best, they easily take the top spot when it comes to their deliverability rates.

3. MailChimp

MailChimp is an email marketing platform that has developed a reputation for having simple features that are extremely easy to use. While other platforms can make it difficult for non-tech savvy users, the same can’t be said about MailChimp.

Their drag-and-drop template editor makes for incredibly easy email creation while they also go out of their way to ensure the list management process is as simple as possible.

The platform offers businesses some basic action based email automation through integrations with third party systems like CRM and ecommerce. This can be used to send emails based on triggers such as a purchase or new subscriber sign up.

Overall, the weakness of MailChimp is also their strength – simplicity. It’s a great option for small business owners and bloggers that aren’t worried about advanced features like automation features.

Choosing the Right Tools for Your Campaigns

At the end of the day, choosing the right email tools is imperative if you’re looking to maximize the potential of your campaigns.

But different businesses prefer different tools.

And since most of the tools above offer free trials, why not give them each a try and see which option works best for you?

Megan Totka is the Chief Editor for ChamberofCommerce.com. ChamberofCommerce.com helps small businesses grow their business on the web and facilitates connectivity between local businesses and more than 7,000 Chambers of Commerce worldwide.