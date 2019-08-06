Discover business leaders’ biggest workplace concerns

By Rieva Lesonsky

It’s hard to believe, but 2020 is going to be here before we know it. As we enter the next decade, we’re sure to be met with new workplace trends, technologies and challenges that impact ourselves, our employees and our businesses.

What exactly can we expect? Condeco Software, a market leader in cloud-based meeting room scheduling and workspace reservation solutions, recently released its Modern Workplace 19/20 report, highlighting key workplace trends. Here’s what top business leaders think the biggest challenges to business will be in the next five years: