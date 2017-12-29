Top 7 Must Have Link Building Tools for SEO

By Mashum Mollah

You cannot overlook the role of link building and expect to run successful SEO campaigns. The term link building basically refers to the process of getting external page linkage to your profile. It is among the primary techniques that marketers use while running their SEO campaigns. There are several tools that you can use for tool building depending on the size and nature of your business. Here is a list of top seven must have link building tools for SEO.

Ahrefs

This is one of those tools that can assist you to monitor your niche, research your competitors, and improve your search traffic. Ahrefs can assist you to get insights on why your competitors have high rankings and what you need to do to outshine them. Some of the tools you will get in Ahrefs include web monitoring, rank tracking, content research, backlink research, keyword research, and competitive analysis. You will be able to view the exact keywords your competitors are using and the amount of traffic they generate.

Official Website: https://ahrefs.com

Majestic

This is one of the largest link databases on the planet. All you need to do is just enter a search phrase, URL, or domain in the space provided and click on the use historic index or use fresh index tab. You can use the tool to compare your website to those of your competitors. SEO professionals can use majestic to report success, audit websites, manage their portfolio, find potential clients and compile pitches. Also, the tool can assist media analysts to discover what is out there and who is influencing what. Entrepreneurs who want to prepare for new opportunities of business, track their social media teams, and measure their success find majestic to be so useful. Developers can also use majestic to develop rapidly by using accurate and large data amounts.

Official Website: https://majestic.com/

AuthoritySpy

This is a very powerful tool that is used to find and analyze influential blogs and websites on the worldwide web. It brings together multiple sources of data from different sites including Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Klout, Alltop, Technorati, and Followerwonk among others. The tool will allow you to enter your search word term or niche, access your recently searched archives, find site and blog owners with high PR, sort results by columns, and find publicly accessible email with a lot of ease.

Official Website: http://authorityspy.com

Buzzstream

Buzzstream can help you to manage your relationships, research influencers, and conduct outreach that is efficient and personalized. The tool can allow you to research influencers with a lot of ease, track all your conversations, and allow your team to pay attention to the most important stuff. The site will help you to discover site metrics, social profiles, and contact information. It will automatically save your tweets and emails and even send follow up reminders. Buzzstream provides a whole data base that the team can use in working. The software is specially designed for content promotion, link builders, and digital PR.

Official Website: http://buzzstream.com



Moz PRO

This is a complete SEO tool set that will improve your search engine visibility and ranking. Some of the SEO metrics that power this program include domain authority and page authority. The tool provides very high-quality data that you can use to undertake your duties. The tool will be able to provide you with genuine insights into link equity. Moz Pro will allow you to save on time and streamline the flow of your work.

Official Website: https://moz.com/products/pro

Link Research Tools

The tool offers real time link protection and an optimization platform for your website. It can help you to recover from Google search engine penalties, offer protection against future penalties, and uses pro-active link building to increase traffic. The tool gives you 360 degrees view of your brand’s backlink profile. It puts together backlink data from 25 online sources and hence delivers very comprehensive results.

Official Website: www.linkresearchtools.com/

Ninja Outreach

Ninja Outreach can help you to automate your outreach process and get influencers. You can be able to instantly get thousands of leads and influencers in any country. It is an all-purpose marketing influencer tool. The tool can help you in collecting contact information, content promotion, finding guest posts, lead generation, blogger outreach, content research, Instagram prospecting, finding podcast posts, influencer marketing, Twitter prospecting, cold emailing and link building.

Official Website: http://ninjaoutreach.com/

The market has several link building tools for SEO. Some of the top ones include Ninja Outreach, Link Research Tools, Moz Pro, Buzz Stream, AuthoritySpy, Majestic, and Ahrefs. You need to choose a tool that will effectively meet your SEO needs.

Mashum Mollah is an enthusiastic blogger by profession. He is the co-founder of TechNetDeals; an Amazon Offers and Tech Deals site. To know more, please contact via Twitter @MollahMashum.