Don't Miss

How to Track and Validate Website Sales Leads by Marketing Channel

Date posted: August 23, 2017

| No comments
Posted under: Right Now..., Sales & Marketing
marketing

By Matt Cannon

So much in business depends on trust, and that includes the trust you put in your lead generation website. You need to trust that the site operates at peak efficiency to deliver new sales leads to you, but how much trust can you put in the information you’re getting from it? Here at PPC marketing agency Straight North, we’ve found many online marketers rely on raw conversion numbers without understanding how they can lead them astray. Raw conversion numbers only tell part of the story of a lead generation website’s effectiveness, because they don’t distinguish between conversions that are true sales leads and those that are not. Only by validating and tracking those sales leads can businesses know for sure how well their lead generation websites are performing. The following guide details how important lead validation and tracking are, and how they can be implemented in an online marketing campaign. Follow it, and you can trust the numbers that come from your website more completely.

Matt Cannon is Director of Web Services at Straight North, an Internet marketing agency in Chicago that provides SEO, PPC and web design services. Cannon manages all web development activities to make sure that every project is applying current development standards and techniques.

Share on MyspaceSubmit to StumbleUponShare on Tumblr Share

Related Stories »

security
by
8 Ways to Secure Your Online Business
social media
by
What Can Your Business Do to Reach the 81% of the U.S. Population Who Are on Social Media?
people
by
Surviving Your Next Networking Group Meeting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Freelance in 2017 »


Freelance Like a King in 2017
Read More…

Listen to Rieva Now! »

Small Business Ideas

Get Small Business Ideas From Rieva

turning passion into profit »

turning passion into profit

Download your free ebook here!

Get Updates »

Enter your email to subscribe to our RSS.

Free Download »

Free Download

Startup ideas for businesses to start now! Download here

Congrats Rieva Lesonsky! Named to Top 250 Business Journalists

Small Biz Money Tip »

Small Biz Money Tip

Pricing: Have more than one price for your product or service. Make one price seem more attractive than the other. People love a good deal, especially when they can relate one price to the other.
More Money Tips From Justin Krane

http://education.dandb.com/partner/90755/

Loan Center »

New Loan Center

Find a Small Business Loan

MORE FROM RIEVA »