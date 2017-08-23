How to Track and Validate Website Sales Leads by Marketing Channel

By Matt Cannon

So much in business depends on trust, and that includes the trust you put in your lead generation website. You need to trust that the site operates at peak efficiency to deliver new sales leads to you, but how much trust can you put in the information you’re getting from it? Here at PPC marketing agency Straight North, we’ve found many online marketers rely on raw conversion numbers without understanding how they can lead them astray. Raw conversion numbers only tell part of the story of a lead generation website’s effectiveness, because they don’t distinguish between conversions that are true sales leads and those that are not. Only by validating and tracking those sales leads can businesses know for sure how well their lead generation websites are performing. The following guide details how important lead validation and tracking are, and how they can be implemented in an online marketing campaign. Follow it, and you can trust the numbers that come from your website more completely.

Matt Cannon is Director of Web Services at Straight North, an Internet marketing agency in Chicago that provides SEO, PPC and web design services. Cannon manages all web development activities to make sure that every project is applying current development standards and techniques.