When it comes to rideshare services, accidents do happen, and there are times when drivers and even their passengers might be injured. If this worst-case scenario should happen, you’ll know that you are covered. Whether it’s medical bills or repairs, knowing that you can get compensation and damages for any injuries can save you money and bring peace of mind.

What You Should Know About Liability Coverage

As you might expect, there is some liability coverage that the major platforms employ for all of their drivers.The major providers, Uber and Lyft, both have coverage that in some cases can even extend to a $1 million comprehensive insurance policy.

However, it’s important to remember that there are gaps in coverage. Still, these figures are not publicized in order to calm any fears that riders might have before choosing a particular service. For your protection, it’s essential to be aware of situations where the auto insurance policy is not sufficient or gaps in the coverage where Uber or Lyft might not cover the damages.

What You Can Do to Protect Yourself

As with all instances where you might be injured in an accident, it’s vitally important that you document everything of importance. This means getting pictures of any injuries you might have sustained in an accident and any damages to your personal property. You also need to document any damages to the rideshare driver’s car and those to any other vehicle that might have been involved.

You’ll also want to make sure that you have sufficient reports on file. This will include a police report, information from your doctor or the emergency room, and all the appropriate records on your medical file.

Don’t Ignore Any Injury, Even Minor Ones

If you do suffer an injury, it’s imperative that you go to the hospital. Not only is this important from a liability and due diligence standpoint, but it also ensures your safety and wellbeing. Any injuries you might have should be evaluated by a professional to ensure no underlying issues that you might not have initially noticed in the heat of the moment. With all the adrenaline and shock involved in a car accident, you may not feel certain wounds.

If you are in an accident, you will need to consult with an attorney specializing in rideshare accident claims. This expertise is vital because rideshare cases are drastically different from regular car accidents.

You Need to Advocate for Your Rights

Even if Uber or Lyft is liable for your coverage, they may fight what they are required to cover down the line. You might find that your immediate medical needs are covered, such as an initial hospital visit, but medication prescriptions and therapies might not be included. This gap could potentially leave you on the hook for thousands in bills that you cannot afford.

In cases like these, you need to know that you have an option and someone with insight, ideas and experience who is on your side. Just as the big rideshare companies will spare no expense in limiting their overall liability, you need to make sure that you advocate for your rights and fight your case, even in court if necessary.

What Else You Should I Know

It is true that in the vast majority of cases, the rideshare service’s comprehensive insurance policy can, should, and will apply to your accident. This protection should extend even to issues where you might need medical care long after the initial accident, such as cases where you might require physical therapy or other types of rehabilitative treatment.

As you might expect, however, Uber and Lyft are massive companies that will do everything in their power to limit their responsibility, and they won’t just do this outside of court. There are many instances where rideshare companies have used attorneys to fight their obligations in court. With a large company potentially fighting against paying for damages, it’s vitally important that you secure the legal services of a professional and experienced attorney.

Document Everything for Your Insurance Company

The first thing you need to do is make sure that you have documented everything. Your insurance agent and your attorney can succeed in this kind of legal case, but they will need the evidence and material information necessary to do so. Anything that can help you is crucial here, so be sure to save any receipts, banking statements, medical records, police reports, and anything else you think may be helpful.

It’s essential to ensure that you are not on the hook for bills you are not responsible for, and that you reduce the probability of becoming a high-risk driver in the eyes of your insurance provider. By adequately documenting everything related to the accident and the lasting effects that you might be dealing with, you’ll have a fair chance of protecting yourself, and winning in court if it comes to that.

The Importance of Being Prepared

While cases that have to do with car accidents can be relatively cut and dry, it is different for those involving large rideshare services companies. You need to understand that some risk is involved when you enter that vehicle, just like when you drive your car by yourself. Whether you are a passenger or a driver, you will want to be prepared for any possibility. In addition to an injury related to a car accident, you’ll also need to prepare for ongoing legal matters related to the recovery of damages.

By being prepared for any possibility, drivers and riders can be sure that they are safe and covered. A complete insurance policy will ensure that you’re not exposing yourself to undue financial or medical hardship down the line. With the right auto insurance and a professional attorney representing you, there is a good chance that you will be able to recover quickly and thoroughly.

Rideshare stock photo by Hrach Hovhannisyan/Shutterstock