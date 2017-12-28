Essential UI Design Practices for Every Mobile App Developer

By Kenneth Evans

When it comes to communicating with and accessing potential users around the globe, mobile apps have gradually emerged to become a very important tool. Virtually everyone is talking about using, having or sending mobile apps which have automatically become the buzzword in the mobile space. If you are looking to create an app that will worth your users’ choice and time, then you must be ready to build something that is well-equipped with all necessary features and very attractive.

Alongside with User Experience (UX), you will surely need to consider developing your mobile app with an impressive User Interface (UI). In case you do not know, this has to do with everything your users can see and interact with while using the app. When it comes to developing an attractive mobile app, nothing’s more important than style and design. As a matter of fact, the successfulness of your app in the mobile world depends on them.

To make your app enticing, it is important to understand the behavior of your target market. A great churn of your app’s credibility depends wholly on its design and User Interface. If you must improve your application’s visual appeal, then you should consider these essential design practices.

Adhere strictly to the rules

Mobile users often seek the benefit of familiarity when engaged with an app. But any app that fails to utilize the controls it is built with to establish a simple and straightforward User Interface may not really be appreciated. There is no need reinventing the wheel and incorporating screen designs and interface controls that have been accepted by the users.

To this end, it is imperative to adhere to the norms of the platform on which the app is being built. You don’t have to deviate from the norms and try to do your own thing. The platform already has all the set rules as to how the app should operate and appear. Any alteration from the stipulated guidelines may mean disaster.

If you must create a brilliant app UI, you must stick to the OS guidelines. It is mandatory to strictly follow every user guideline regarding the targeted OS. Remember that before your app can be made available on major app stores like Google Play and Apple Store, will have to be properly scrutinized and tested. It is advisable to use interactions, touch gestures, and navigation systems to try out innovations.

Certain objective methods such as A/B testing and user studies may be helpful particularly if you are seeking to try out new ideas on your own. You can use these methods to compare these components with the initial versions of your UI. Through this means you can know which of the two versions is simpler, more efficient, and preferable to use.

Make it look attractive

It always helps to keep the mobile UI of your app graphical. Just so you know, appearance (design) matters much. An app designed with a more text-heavy design will surely not be preferred more than a mobile app with an enticing look. As a general rule of thumb, ensure to make use of graphics that are appropriately sized.

In terms of your app’s visual appeal, it is good to establish simple resource management but avoid employing inappropriate graphics. Many mobile app development companies often make the mistake of taking a “one size fit most” approach to enhance their app’s graphics. If you want your mobile application to look its best, then you must ensure to incorporate appropriately sized graphics particularly those specific to the screen of the device you are developing for.

A great-looking UI will always keep your users engaged and even prompt them to make regular returns to your app. These days, most mobile app development companies are effectively incorporating rich visual controls to their apps which are helping to instruct users on how they can interact with the app. If you are looking to make for the best user experience possible, then you must be willing to incorporate the most appropriate graphics that can be able to load at runtime.

Keep things simple

When creating a mobile app, you don’t necessarily have to be minimalistic in design or style to keep things simple. All you need to do is to make things simple for even the first-time user by employing an easy and straightforward approach that won’t require reading a detailed set of tutorials or instructions. Basically, you are looking to woo the end user and there is no better way of doing this than keeping things simple and straightforward.

With just only a few simple steps, a first-time user should be able to perform multiple tasks on your app. This is what employing a simple user interface is all about. One good way of achieving this feat is by employing colors that will help ensure a simple app interface. As a mobile developer, you simply need to use colors effectively to gain your users’ full attention. This will definitely encourage prospective users to not only download the app but also inspire them to return to it regularly.

Security is vital

During the mobile app development process, most developers usually consider security and other compliance issues at the finishing stage. This often leads to an extended project execution time. As a UI designer, it is important to ensure an efficient management of your app’s security issues. Just so you know, security is everything. There is no way your app can be productive if it is failing security-wise. In order to effectively enhance the overall experience, you must be ready to efficiently manage every security issue in a user-centric manner.

Consider hiring a professional

Every user out there is expecting to have a well-polished and professional app on their devices. If you must publish an awesomely looking app, then you must be ready to spend a reasonable amount of resources. As a matter of fact, you may need to hire web designers you are professionally trained and well-experienced to handle your mobile design task as a specialty.

Kenneth Evans is a Content Marketing Strategist for Top App Development Companies, a research platform for top app development companies in the world. He has been contributing to various blogging platforms and Forums.