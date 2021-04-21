One of the biggest changes that this pandemic has brought is that many of us were circumstantially forced to start working from home. As we’re well into a year since the pandemic has started with strict regulations still in being imposed in most places, many corporations and businesses have started to consider remote working as a more permanent solution…or at least having a system that allows employees to alternate working from the office to working from their homes.

For some, this change has proved to be quite good, rendering them more productive as they settle into a routine in their own space. For others, setting up an office at home has proved to be a real nightmare. The reason? In most cases the lack of a well thought out space!

So what can you do to make the process of moving your office at home smoother and to actually become more productive while working this way? Here are some helpful tips and tricks!

Tips For Planning Your Move

Create a master plan

When you start planning to relocate, the first thing to do is to make a list of all the tasks that need to be completed before the moving day such as organizing all your files, backing up essential information, etc.

Deadlines are also important and can help you a lot when it comes to organising. So don’t forget to set a deadline for each task and stick to it!

Organize everything ahead

The key word is declutter. There’s no better time than a move to throw out unessential items and take with you only the things that are absolutely necessary and useful! Carefully inspect your file cabinets and start scanning through your documents to separate the outdated ones from essential ones. Organize and arrange them in files & folders and of course, don’t forget to label them.

Some important things to remember while decluttering your documents are to:

shred documents containing confidential information

backup important data stored on computers or other devices you plan to move

keep the important documents with yourself…don’t send them on the road with the movers

Research and get in touch with professional movers

Most often, professional movers are your best bet when relocating your office, considering that they have the skills and tons of experience in carrying out this task. If you choose a company that also helps you pack, you can be sure that they will use the best materials to ensure that your belongings are packed safely…but if you do the packing yourself, try to use new cardboard boxes and lots of bubble wrap for electronics or other sensitive pieces.

Professional moving companies also ensure safe transport & on-time delivery and might even help set up your new space if needed. You can ask for an estimate online and schedule every detail safely and as simple as 1,2,3!

Prepare your much needed office equipment

Office electronics are more expensive and more sensible to move. So they need a little extra care! In case you’re not quite tech savvy, take a picture of all the cable connections from behind before disconnecting everything, so that it’s easy when you need to re-connect them at your new office.

After you remove all the wire connections and it’s recommended to wrap them up into dedicated Ziploc bags and label them with the name of the respective electronic gadget/equipment it belongs to.

Make sure you make the move as safe as possible

We know by know that the coronavirus can last for quite a long time on surfaces. To ensure a safe move, make sure to disinfect all the things you plan to move, down to electronic cables and to pack everything in new boxes and bubble wrap. It’s also recommended to have everything ready for your movers at least one day before they arrive.

Tricks for Organising Your Home Office

Now you have planned your move down to every detail it’s time to actually design your home office the best way possible. This doesn’t sound like a hard task if you already have an empty room available, but what if you lack space? Here are some tricks that can help you create a more productive office space at home!

Define your office home space

First, you want to make sure that your home office is separate from the space where you lounge and watch Netflix after finishing your tasks, otherwise you might have to deal with constant distractions.

Having a separation encourages your brain to automatically make a distinction between work and home mode and will also help you stay more organized. This doesn’t mean that a separate office space has to be in its own, designated room. Many people don’t and that is perfectly fine. You just need a small area where you can set up everything you need to complete your work day. Once you’ve declared said area as your office, stick with it. The longer you use the same space for work, the more productive you will be.

No distractions

You need to think about what sorts of things distract you from your work and then keep them out of your work space. Whether it’s the TV, the video game system, or snacks in your immediate eyesight, home distractions can greatly impact your productivity.

If you do have the luxury of dedicating an entire room to your office, make sure to leave it free of anything that could make it difficult to concentrate on your tasks.

Invest in things that increase your productivity

Increasing productivity while working at home starts with having the right tools. From a comfortable chair to a spacious desk that can accommodate everything you need to technology that will help you do the best job possible.

When creating a budget for your home office, focus only on things you truly need for productivity. You can add in design gadgets or accessories later to personalize your space. You’re probably going to spend a lot of time in your home office so it’s important to have it as stimulating and practical as possible.

Create atmosphere

Creating the right atmosphere can have a huge effect on your productivity. Studies have shown that colors like orange can increase focus, productivity, and organization. Incorporating just a few orange elements could help with energy and concentration in your work space and help trick your brain into getting more productive. It is also believed that desk plants and flowers improve attention rates and help keep people focused on their work so make sure to also add some natural green in the mix!

Lighting is another important factor that can help your work thrive in a home office so don’t skimp when it comes to providing enough light. Try to make lighting a priority, focusing on areas where you really need to see what’s going on. You can add a table lamp with “cool” light (white bulbs) to your desk, which can be better for maintaining concentration. It’s also important that you have the right temperature in your home office. Studies have shown that stabilizing your body temperature will help you remain relaxed and focused.

Organisation is key

A well-designed home office means an organised home office. Even if you mostly work on your computer you’ll want to have a clear space around you. A messy home office can make it difficult to concentrate, so be sure to create a storage system for notes and other useful things you might need. Messes are known to stress out the mind and interfere with productivity, so don’t let clutter take over your space.

Ideally, your home office should be a space that you look forward to working in every day. And that is not difficult to achieve if you plan well both your move and organising your space!

Michaela Smith is the marketing director at EmpireMovers NYC, a professional moving & storage company, member of American Moving & Storage Association (AMSA). The knowledge is backed up by an experience of over 15 years on the market, helping clients navigate all sorts of needs and challenges when it comes to relocating.

Home space stock photo by BongkarnGraphic/Shutterstock