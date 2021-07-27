Meetings can quickly go wrong, especially in today’s virtual world where everything is conducted online. You could easily miss the meeting you’re supposed to host with just an accidental change in your tool settings!

Therefore, you must take a long hard look at how you run your virtual meetings.

Aside from communicating properly, your meetings hold the key to mobilizing attendees into doing your desired action – whether it’s to get them to buy into your plans or convert them into customers.

In this case, we’ll cover virtual meeting tips that apply to any business type.

Use the Best Tool for All Your Meeting Needs

The biggest obstacles you need to overcome with virtual meetings are technical difficulties.

That’s why you also need to use the right tools and resources. This ensures that you won’t miss a beat from transitioning from in-person to online meetings.

Below are features you must look for in your virtual meeting tools:

Split Screen – This feature allows for live meetings and virtual brainstorming to have a personal and intimate atmosphere similar to face-to-face meetings.

– This feature allows for live meetings and virtual brainstorming to have a personal and intimate atmosphere similar to face-to-face meetings. Virtual Camera – A virtual event platform lets you easily switch between their device camera and an external webcam without any additional hardware needed to help make you feel like a professional presenter.

– A virtual event platform lets you easily switch between their device camera and an external webcam without any additional hardware needed to help make you feel like a professional presenter. Play Pre-Recorded Videos – Most webinar software has this feature built-in to show on-demand webinars anytime and anywhere. This way, you don’t have to show the same presentation to people again and again!

Structure Your Meetings Accordingly

The last thing you want to happen to your meeting is to go off the rails.

As one of the most vital tips for business meetings, to avoid all this, plot out a simple agenda and share it with the team.

Your plan must include the following:

The points discussed with attendees will share a clear expectation of what the meeting aims to achieve.

Allot time for each point to be discussed so you won’t go over the time limit.

Divide agendas into priorities that require decision and action and small tasks that you must discuss to help give context to your agendas.

Etiquette that everybody needs to observe and follow throughout the meeting. Examples of practices to observe are to turn on your video, not look at your phone, wait until the end of the meeting to ask questions, and more.

Pro tip: writing and reading off a video script helps you anchor the presentation and keep everyone in line.

Follow-Up with Everyone

The engagement and the action that follows every virtual meeting after is an essential step. This applies to all whether you work with team members or PEO companies virtually.

Therefore, by informing attendees that you’ll be sending a follow-up email, you help your team stay attentive to the meeting and not busy themselves with taking notes while the meeting is taking place.

Ideally, you need to prepare these minutes after the meeting has concluded:

Overview of meeting notes taken and topics discussed between you and your team.

Objectives that were achieved in the meeting.

Video recording of the entire session.

A survey asking for feedback to improve future meetings or to report any technical issues during past sessions.

For businesses using virtual meetings with prospects, it makes a good impression by showing your preparedness. This particular detail in your client acquisition process could help tip the scales in your favor and land them as customers.

Launch Virtual Meetings Directly From Your Email Signature

Email is one of the essential work tools for many people, and it is usually their best converting sales channel. If your business uses virtual meetings to build connections and close sales, you can take advantage of your daily emails to offer your users a virtual meeting with you or your sales rep.

The best way to add a virtual meeting option to your email is to create an email signature with a virtual meeting button. You can do this with ease with this email signature generator.

If anyone on the other side of your emails is interested in what you have to offer, they will certainly search for your contact information, and they will naturally look at your email signature to find it. That is why your email signature is the perfect place for a virtual meeting button.

Conclusion

Virtual meetings are a byproduct of the changing times. As a result, every business needs to pivot to survive and thrive.

And as part of the workforce, you must do your part by running efficient virtual meetings that increase productivity and don’t waste everybody’s time.

Hopefully, the tips above should help you get the most out of your sessions with your team or potential clients.

Christopher Jan Benitez is a freelance writer for hire who specializes in the digital marketing field. His work has been published on SEO and affiliate marketing-specific niches like Monitor Backlinks, Niche Pursuits, Web Hosting Secret Revealed, and others.

Feature photo: Pixabay