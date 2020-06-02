So, you got into your chosen college, but your acceptance letter didn’t say anything about a scholarship. The good thing is that most people get some sort of financial aid to help them pay for college, which brings the cost down from what’s known as the “sticker price”.

Even if you don’t get a scholarship to your chosen online nursing programs, there are quite a few other types of financial aid that can assist with the cost. While the financial aid system might seem to be a bit confusing, it’s actually quite helpful in the long run. There are grants and scholarships, and even loans that you can get.

Here’s a quick look at some of your options.

Loans

When it comes to ways to pay for college, loans should be way down on your list of options, but it’s still a viable option. If things like savings, grants, and scholarships don’t cover the bill, they might be a necessity. Before turning to private lenders for a loan, go to the federal government. They offer interest rates that are lower and more protections for you. You’ll need to fill out your FAFSA to get the ball rolling.

Grants

The federal government, state governments, and colleges give out grants. This is a sum of money to be used for college that doesn’t need to be repaid. Most of them are given out based on the need you have financially and are determined by the income reported on the FAFSA. If you do receive a grant, it will be stated on your financial aid award letter that you receive from your college. Sometimes this arrives with your letter of acceptance, but not all of the time, so don’t be disheartened if yours comes later.

Work-Study

Work-study is where you work a part-time job that’s typically either nearby or on the campus, depending on the funding the school has available. If you want to qualify for one of these jobs, you need to have submitted your FAFSA. These jobs pay you directly, at a minimum of once a month. Undergrad students will earn an hourly wage, but what you earn can’t go over your work-study award for the current year. This amount should also be listed in your financial aid award letter.

Private Scholarships

Did you know that there are literally thousands of private scholarships available from community groups, nonprofits, and companies? Ask a guidance counselor at your high school or use one of the free online services, such as Scholly, about any scholarships of this nature that you might be eligible for.

Community Colleges or Off-Campus Living

If living at your parents’ house and commuting to school is an option for you, it can save you quite a bit of money. Average room and board at college is around $10,500 at public colleges and even more than that at private ones. That can essentially double the cost of tuition.

Then again, you might want to go to a community college before making the switch to a 4-year school when you can better afford it. Fees and tuition at a typical community college can be less than half that at a 4-year college.

Getting your higher education can be expensive, yes. You can end up paying for it for a few years after leaving school too. That being said, because of the networking, experiences, and education, not to mention the qualification to get a better paying job, it’s well worth it. These are just a few of the ways that college can be paid for, and they’re used by thousands of people each year, but they aren’t the only methods available.

College stock photo by smolaw/Shutterstock