What is Super September? It’s an annual program from Alibaba.com which offers special discounts and promotions for business buyers and sellers.

By Rieva Lesonsky

If you sign up to be an Alibaba.com seller between now and September 30, you’re eligible to receive 10% off your annual membership fee. You are also entitled to up to $500 in ad credits to help you boost traffic and sales by mentioning this post: click here.

While Alibaba.com and Super September have been around, this is the first time that U.S.-based sellers can benefit from Super September. This summer Alibaba.com opened its massive marketplace platform to U.S. manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors. Who wouldn’t want a piece of the nearly $24 trillion global B2B e-commerce market?

Alibaba.com says the enhanced channel, plus a new network of industry partners “is part of a broader push to enable 30 million SMBs in the U.S. to better sell and source by using the site.”

The platform is already in more than 190 countries/regions around the world, with 10 million active business buyers. The mission, according to John Caplan, head of North America B2B at Alibaba Group, is to “empower entrepreneurs and help them succeed on their own terms. We are reshaping B2B commerce by providing the tools and services [American SMBs need] to compete and succeed in today’s global marketplace.”

A better experience

There are a lot of new features for sellers on Alibaba.com. You can easily build and manage a digital store that reaches business buyers from the U.S. and around the world using the simple interface. You also get CRM, communications and digital marketing tools to help you target customers, and an online payment solution. Worried about support? Don’t be—there’s a U.S.-based Customer Success team to help you as you join the platform. You’ll get digital support around the clock and customer service during regular business hours.

Alibaba.com says its improved the site’s search function, so you can “get faster and more-accurate results when buyers are sourcing on the site.”

Reaching buyers

The site boasts over 40 different categories of products, including, agriculture, beauty & personal care, electrical, health & medical, sports & entertainment, machinery, consumer electronics, apparel, home & garden.

As I mentioned there are buyers on the site from more than 190 countries and regions. And the site is buzzing—10 million business buyers log in monthly and 300,000 business inquiries are sent every day.

Is the enhanced Alibaba.com for you?

Ideal sellers:

Sell at least 10 products to other businesses

Have $500,000+ annual revenue

And having some export experience is a plus

Super September

Signing up for the platform in September gives you all that—and the special September deals including:

Reduced (10% off) annual membership fees

Exclusive digital advertising credits of up to $500 to spend on the platform when you mention this article/blog

