By Dr. Sean Daneshmand

Have you noticed how balanced and grounded successful people are? I don’t mean that guy you know that drops stacks of cash at the casino and rides around in a sports car – I mean really successful people, like Billionaire successful. What sets these people apart is not how much they spend or how much partying they do, in fact, when you look at it more closely, it’s more interesting that they have the money but don’t really have the urge to indulge all the time.

These people have risen way beyond the temptations of fleeting excitements, and have chosen instead to establish a healthy foundation, and that’s what gives them the strength and creative power to build massive companies. People are always chasing the secret to success, but there are no tricks; to be the most effective that you can be at any time you have to invest in your own health and well-being.

Self-care health trends

Both body and mind work better when we eat healthy food, get enough rest, and stress less. Being present and ground is not something people do once in a while, it should be a way of life. And as an entrepreneur, self-care should be what enables you to be successful; which is why you make time for yourself and stay conscious of your everyday choices. What are some of the ways that you can improve your own health and wellness to maximize productivity?

First of all, it should come as no surprise that health and wellness are closely linked to success and productivity. Things like exercise and meditation are known to enhance cognitive function and instill discipline, both of which will change what you value in life and how you do things. Do you know of other activities that constitute self-care?

A higher level of productivity

A study that was published in the Huffington Post in 2012 showed how eating habits influence productivity, and how a lack of exercise leads to low productivity. Apparently, being conscious of what you put into your body can actually lead to higher performance at work, and failing to exercise regularly was linked to a 50 percent drop in productivity.

In another study published in the Daily Mail website, close to 80 percent of workers found that interpersonal performance and mental health was improved on days they exercised.

On some level, we all know the importance of health and taking care of ourselves, but the majority don’t make health a priority; which is why it helps to learn about the actual effects it has on your ability to be more productive. Check out what these successful people do every day before going to work:

Arianna Huffington starts her day with a yoga session, which she refers to as her “joy trigger.”

Oprah Winfrey doesn’t go a day without grounding herself through meditation, and she does this at least twice a day for 20 minutes

Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief at Vogue, wakes up at precisely 4:45 a.m. every day, and she begins her days with an hour-long tennis match

What’s important to note here is that these are super-successful people who are always busy, but they make time to take care of body and mind every day. They understand how powerful they can be, but to in order to unleash their full potential, they know the mind and body must be prepared first.

Motivate and inspire others around you

How do you motivate others? It starts with you making good choices even when it’s not convenient. If that means coming to work earlier than most people, or following a fitness regimen when it would be much easier to do what everybody else is doing; whatever you choose to do, make sure its good for you, and stick with it. If you do this every day by keeping a positive attitude and show people that you are still approachable, then you’ll have found what makes a person a role model to friends and colleagues.

Happiness persists

Insist on happiness. A positive mental state allows you to be more creative, thoughtful, and it makes people experience those same things as they engage with you. In a world where simple ideas can turn into big businesses, you really do not want to interfere with your enthusiasm by piling on the pressure and being miserable. Angle yourself for long-term success, and that requires a healthy mental attitude.

More confidence

Nothing builds confidence like seeing your own choices lead to success. It validates you and builds your inner strength, making you look more self-assured. Confidence is something you can develop slowly over time, as you overcome each challenge and experience success in its many forms, both personal and professional. It’s a special feeling when the world sees a person who’s confident because they’re winning. Remember, if you’re failing it could be that you’re messing up somewhere, so pay attention to what’s going in all areas of your life.

Save money

One benefit of self-care is that it causes you to be more disciplined and responsible in practically every area of your personal life and work. Your spending habits start to reflect a person who is practical, level-headed, and in pursuit of a larger goal. People tend to be amazing when they’re not only motivated by money. A person who’s running a business already understands the basics of financial management, but by making health and wellness a priority, it will bring on new habits that are healthier and more aligned with where you’re going.

Undoubtedly the ability to live longer

A medical paper authored by a Harvard professor suggests that a middle-aged person who spends at least 150 minutes every week doing moderate exercise (such as brisk walking) extends their lifespan by up to 7 minutes, for every minute they spend exercising. Ultimately, we all want to be alive to enjoy the things we’ve built, and in business, that means you want to see your company grow, and your ideas realized. But you have to be healthy and strong for any of that to happen, but it won’t help if your personal habits don’t reflect a healthy mindset. For the purpose of survival, it makes sense to take good care of yourself, because if you don’t, nobody else will.

Be the best version of yourself

This means challenging yourself to make better choices, to improve on what you’ve built so far, and to always want to do more. A little introspection will show you what areas of your life are lagging and what you need to do to improve. Keep in mind that growth is a lifelong process, so there’s plenty of space to grow, and we’re hardly ever without flaws.

Challenge yourself to be better today than you were yesterday, and cultivate this mindset as you go about building your brand, for it will take you very far in life. It helps to have role models, just make sure you pick someone with the highest set of values that you hold dear.

Dr. Sean Daneshmand has been nominated as a “Top Doctor in San Diego” as published in San Diego Magazine continuously since 2008-2018. He has also completed extensive training in Aesthetic procedures including Vaser Liposelection and has been the Medical Director of Ageless and beautiful Medical Spa since May 2005.

