With several advancements in the Internet, hardware, and software over the past decade, information technology has become integral to ensuring all elements of the computer run smoothly in executing daily operations.

Thus, information technology can be defined as the application of technology to solve business or organizational problems on a broad scale. No matter the role, a member of an IT department works with others to solve technology problems, both big and small

If you own or run a business, chances are you are using technology on some level to help with day-to-day tasks. But what if something goes wrong and nobody on your team is computer-savvy enough to help?

Technological issues can disrupt the workflow and seriously hinder daily output for businesses. If your team is working to meet a deadline and have no way of completing their work because of a technology problem, this could present an issue and reflect badly on the company.

Having someone who specializes in IT on your team is integral to any successful business, big or small. Larger companies have whole departments dedicated to IT.

In this blog, we’re going over why information technology is important to the success of your business and how you can get started in implementing it into the company.

Let’s get started!

The Three Responsibilities of IT

There are three primary pillars that make up the duties and responsibilities of the IT department in the workplace. These include:

IT governing: Policies and processes that ensure IT systems are running smoothly and effectively. They make sure they are in alignment with the organization’s needs.

IT operations: Involves the day-to-day duties of the IT department, including tech support, network maintenance, security testing, and device management.

Hardware and infrastructure: All the physical components that make up the IT infrastructure. This includes the setup and maintenance of equipment like routers, servers, phone systems and individual devices like laptops.

Each department plays an important role in overseeing the scope of daily IT operations for a business. If you are considering implementing an IT department in your business, make sure all three facets are covered for a well-rounded IT experience.

IT Professionals Possess Valuable Skills

When you hire an IT professional, you are investing in a troubleshooting resource for your business. They are your first line of defense for security issues and are always on call to put out fires that may arise. Individuals with an information technology background typically possess the following skills:

Network and data security

Data backups to save data

Install and update network

Configure equipment

Provide helpdesk and technical support

Hardware maintenance

Software networking

Monitor servers, LAN/WAN, and Wi-Fi to ensure full coverage

Evaluate connectivity issues, equipment, and software and hardware

Integrate and update company technology

Oversee troubleshooting for system errors

The list goes on. Consider how each of the duties above could fit into your business and help take the load off yourself and other employees who may be helping with this responsibility.

Information Technology Fosters Innovation

Having an IT department ready and available in the workplace presents ample opportunity for technological innovation. Your business essentially has an expert in technology at their fingertips and disposal. Whether it’s a new idea or an improvement in technology, an IT professional can help bring your innovative vision to life, contributing to a collaborative and dynamic workplace.

IT professionals are constantly looking for ways to wield the power of technology to further improve the business process. Thus, information technology fosters innovation, which makes the business run more efficiently.

This results in:

Smarter apps

Improved data storage

Faster processing

Increase in value of the company or product/service

Enhancement of quality of work

Boosting productivity

IT Professionals Ensure Smoother Daily Operations

Your day-to-day largely depends on the technology you use. Technology today is designed to facilitate daily operations and make work and collaboration simple and easy. Here are a few applications for IT:

Easier to research and analyze data with Improved hardware (more memory, faster processors, sharper visual displays, etc) combined with smarter applications. IT offers many tools that can solve complex problems.

More opportunity for cross-collaboration: IT can help streamline communication in your business by implementing video conferences, reviewing public sentiment on social media and industry forums, and using online surveys to get customer feedback.

Customer support: From multiple channels including telephone, emails, social media platforms, webinars, and so on. This helps businesses understand customer behavior.

Earn a Certification IT

If this article had convinced you of the importance of information technology, you have two options: hire or train. Both have pros and cons and there is no right or wrong method of going about implementing IT in the workplace.

If you feel the skills and duties of you and your employees leave no room for IT capabilities, then perhaps it is better to outsource. However, if you want to earn that knowledge internally, consider earning an IT certification. Learn how to earn the best IT certifications in Amazon AWS, SAP, IBM, Microsoft, and more.

Michael Zhou is a Senior VP of Business Intelligence Development and has assisted the Fortune 1000 company with expertise in the web as a whole, including ground-zero marketing efforts that benefit both consumer and vendor. He is also contributor on Esprittoday.

IT stock photo by Yeamake/Shutterstock