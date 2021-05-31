Every year, digital marketing trends are forecasted by experts and shared with the wider business community. With so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming to know which ones will truly matter for your business, especially in the long run. However, there is one that is guaranteed to matter beyond 2021 and that’s personalization messages.

Personalization messaging utilizes customer data to tailor digital marketing to a consumer’s preferences. When done correctly, personalization converts. Two in three consumers would rather buy from a brand that knows their name and purchase history.*

Consumers expect and deserve personalization in apps, emails, and text messages. In fact, 80% of customers are more likely to make a purchase from companies who invest in personalization messages and become frustrated with brands who don’t.* For even more personalization tips, check out this infographic from CleverTap.

Personalized messages stock photo by fizkes/Shutterstock