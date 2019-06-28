Small Business Reading List
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- Good habits. The daily activities of 11 successful entrepreneurs
- Do you support other small businesses?
- The rise of Gen Z entrepreneurs
- The tweet that launched a new career
Marketing
- Blue is the most popular color in America. Should you incorporate it into your brand?
- Why local SEO matters
Money
- The benefits of accepting mobile payments
Retail
- The simple secret to getting more shoppers into your retail store
- Getting online shoppers to shop in-store
Trends
