Sponsored

As a small business owner, you know you have to be careful about how and where you invest your limited time and money. Things that are truly beneficial to your business, however, can end up saving you time and money in the long run.

Although often overlooked, security seals are an investment that can pay off. Any business that either travels to different venues, ships products and materials, or has products and materials that are in the hands of others can benefit from the convenience and effectiveness of wire security seals.

Here are a few reasons why investing in wire security seals may be the key to success for your small business:

They are versatile. In the past, wire seals were commonly made with lead. Most of those are being replaced with much more versatile options. In the case of many popular options, the wire is not permanently attached to the seal, so you can choose the right wire length for your need each time. All you need is one product for a variety of situations. For example, If you travel venue to venue with your products and are consistently renting different types of vehicles and containers, you won’t have to worry about whether or not the seal will work for the job.

They are easy to use. Chances are your small business expertise is not in the security seal field. You need a product that’s easy to use, so you can spend less time worrying about security and more time on your business. The best wire seals are easily locked without tools. With one push, the steel key snaps firmly into place, deterring or exposing tampering from that moment on. This makes wire seals the perfect option for securing cabinets, bins, coin boxes, and other common items.

They are customizable. The most state-of-the-art wire seals have a body shape that allows high readability of large markings compared to other seals. That way you can label your content with numbering systems, logos, words, and symbols. This is a great way to keep organized while keeping within your own style and preferences.

They are proven effective. The best wire seals have nearly 100 pounds of breaking strength. They are strong and resistant to accidental breakage, so you know your contents are secure even in less than ideal conditions. For example, American Casting & Manufacturing created the PSW-97 wire seal that has been proven effective over years of useoutdoorsin harsh climates, while still remaining secure. This product, along with their other security seal products, is durable, yet provides visible evidence of tampering attempts.

American Casting & Manufacturing is a fourth-generation family owned business with a factory and headquarters in Plainview, New York. They understand the hard work that goes into growing a small business and can provide the best products to meet all your needs without breaking your budget. Although many investments may seem hard to justify for a small business, security seals are an investment that will keep your precious assets safe and secure, saving you time and money in the long run.