Having a different address for your home-based business makes you look more professional and improves efficiency. Discover 5 alternate address ideas here.

Over 3.7 million people work from home at least half of the time.

There are many perks to working from home: you create your own schedule, you experience fewer interruptions, and you may be more productive.

That being said, a challenge that home-based workers run into is having a business address. If you run an LLC or a corporation, your listed address is public information. This means that the public will know where you live if you use your home address, and this is a liability you want to avoid.

Keep reading to find out 5 alternate address ideas to protect your assets and to make your business appear as professional as it is.

1. Co-Working Spaces

You may have heard of co-working spaces before. These are typically open-planned offices that allow businesses to pay a monthly rate to have desk space.

If you choose a co-working space that offers mail services, you can list its location as your business address.

Added perks of co-working spaces include non-binding contracts, access to kitchenettes and meeting rooms, lower rates than private offices, and sometimes even access to office materials.

If you already have a home office, this option may not be necessary for you to get a business address.

2. Post Office Box

A post office box, or PO box, is a designated container where you can receive mail and parcels.

They come in a variety of sizes and price points depending on what you need. These are good if you live near one and receive small amounts of mail through USPS.

Unfortunately, you only get a PO box number and not a physical address to use. This means you can’t use it to register your business.

Another drawback to using a PO box for business is that you can typically only receive USPS packages there. So, if someone sends you something from UPS, you wouldn’t be able to receive it.

A better business option may be a private mailbox address.

3. Private Mailbox Address

Located at UPS stores and Postal Annexes, this mail service gives you the opportunity to use the store’s physical address as your business mailing address.

This will allow you to look more legitimate to your customers as opposed to offering a PO box. Plus, you can receive mail from any carrier.

An added perk of private mailboxes is that the provider often sends alerts when you receive mail. That way, you only need to go to your private mailbox when you know something is in there.

4. Virtual Business Address

If you’re looking for something a little more streamlined, consider getting a virtual business address. These are real mailing addresses located in mail centers or office buildings.

Providers scan all of your mail and then send you an email to show you what you’ve received. Then, you can choose to open and scan it, forward it, save it to your files, or shred it.

You can do all of this online, meaning you can use a virtual business address located anywhere.

5. Virtual Office

The alternate address that takes the care is at the virtual office.

Virtual offices are comprehensive business centers that offer all of the mail services included with virtual business addresses. On top of that, they offer call answering, single day office and meeting room rentals, and other helpful resources.

This is the best option if you’re looking to streamline your unessential work so that you have more time to focus on the important aspects of operating your business.

Choose the Best Alternate Address to Fit Your Needs

Depending on the business you run, some of these options may be better than others.

Choose an alternate address that meets all of your needs. This may be additional assistance aside from simply a place to receive mail.

Keep reading our blog for more business tips to become more efficient and effective.