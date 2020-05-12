With social distancing measures taking effect around the world in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, a significant majority of us will be working from home in the coming months.

As we speak, global meetings and conferences are shutting down. Cancellations encompass the biggest events in the Unified Communications sphere, from the Mobile World Conference, to Facebook F8, Adobe Summit, Microsoft’s MVP Summit and IBM Think. Even the G20 summit is moving to the virtual space.

As well as large conferences shutting down, smaller meetings and entire offices are being forced to move away from social contact to the safe, flexible sphere of cloud communications. CEO of Zoom, Eric Yuan, even suggested that the social curbing measures in light of the Coronavirus pandemic will lead to a “fundamental, permanent shift in how people work.”

With businesses all over the world moving – at least for the next few months – to an entirely mobile workforce, how do they maintain transparency and clear communication? Fortunately, a Unified Communications solution with a 3XC phone system could be the solution.

How can a cloud communications solution help you work from home?

Using your PC as a softphone

3CX have developed an intuitive softphone for Windows and Mac that allows you to make and receive calls directly from your desktop or laptop PC. It’s an easy to understand and simple to use interface that allows users to make and receive calls as though it were a physical PBX.

What are the benefits of 3CX’s softphone for your PC?

Easy to install, use and manage – simple design with an intuitive interface.

– simple design with an intuitive interface. Make and receive calls – you can use 3CX’s softphone for Windows and Mac to make, receive and transfer calls through your desktop PC or laptop while working from home. Use a headset to treat the 3CX softphone as a complete desk phone replacement.

you can use 3CX’s softphone for Windows and Mac to make, receive and transfer calls through your desktop PC or laptop while working from home. Use a headset to treat the 3CX softphone as a complete desk phone replacement. Full UC Features – access to a full range of unified communications features.

access to a full range of unified communications features. Full CRM and Microsoft Outlook integration – you can launch calls directly from your CRM, as well as using MS Exchange, Microsoft Outlook or our internal phonebook.

Hosting WebMeetings

With all meetings moving to safe, remote spaces, 3CX’s WebMeeting feature offers a simple solution for connecting with team members and clients all over the world.

WebMeeting is an integrated web conferencing service with built-in video conferencing features, allowing you to host meetings or even webinars while working from home.

What are the benefits of 3CX WebMeeting?

Easy to use – intuitive and simple to understand interface.

intuitive and simple to understand interface. Document and screen sharing – collaborate seamlessly with remote sharing capabilities.

– collaborate seamlessly with remote sharing capabilities. Leverages WebRTC technology – enables clientless video conferencing and calls.

enables clientless video conferencing and calls. Integrated text chat and file transfer – share Word documents, Excel spreadsheets or your latest Adobe creation through the integrated chat feature.

