Due to the recent pandemic, more companies have started employing people to work from home. This work from home has opened new possibilities for companies to hire people remotely with technology advancements. With these new opportunities comes new risks as well. The chances of data leaks and hacks have increased exponentially as all the sensitive company data is being transferred through the internet. Using the right free VPN tool can help mitigate these security risks and help keep private data secure.

How does a VPN work?

VPN or a Virtual Private Network transmits data from the client machine to a server in the VPN network. This VPN server encrypts all the data and transfers it through the internet to the receiver system. When the data reaches the receiver, the browser vpn server decrypts the data. There are different VPN technologies such as:

Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol (PPTP)

IPSec

Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP)

Secure Shell or SHH

What are the essential features of a VPN?

There are so many options in the market, including free vpn, that deciding on one can get a little confusing. While choosing the right vpn for you, make sure it has the following features.

● Strong Encryption

Some of the older versions use weaker encryption keys. If someone is looking to access your private data, the person can easily decrypt weaker encryption.

Earlier, complex encryption techniques required time, but thanks to technological advancement, this encryption can now be done in a matter of seconds.

● Two-Factor Authentication

It is always better to choose a browser with two-factor authentication as just locking the VPN with a password might not be enough. Choose a VPN with additional security protocols such as a 2FA authenticator or a physical key.

● Reliable Service

Before selecting the VPN, make sure you check its policies, data logging, and the encryption keys’ control, especially if you are going for a third-party service.

● Active Security

A good VPN can provide all-round protection for your local machine as well. VPN protects you from external hackers and websites trying to get your data for spamming you.

● Competency

The service should not crash, disconnect, overload, or lock people out to be bad for business.

● Customer Support

It’s important to have excellent customer support. A 24-hours customer support is highly crucial if your business runs round the clock and caters to different time zones.

Five reasons why you need a VPN

Every business with employees working from home and sharing confidential data every day requires a robust VPN network. It is essential to securely transfer data over the internet to avoid any leaks or hacks.

Here are four reasons why you require a robust server for your business.

1. Secure Private Data

When different devices such as laptops, desktops, tablets, and smartphones are logged in your secure office connection, the chances of leaks and hacks are slim. However, if those devices leave the office, the risk of data being transferred to third-party increases.

A VPN acts like a private server for all your business requirements, helping them access all the required data from the secure server. You can save your data on this secure server, which will help prevent the need to save local copies on the employee’s system. An employee can only access the server connected to the VPN connection from a trusted and secure system. This measure will reduce the risk of data being lost or leaked significantly.

2. Protect Devices

As remote workers might work from different public Wi-Fi networks, it can cause significant security leaks. There are several risks of using private networks for personal use, and if you use it for official purposes, the risk increases exponentially.

Anyone can track all the data transferring from the public network or even hack into the public network device. After he gets into the device, he can access all the data in the device and the server.

A secure connection can bypass these attacks via an encrypted tunnel connected directly to the corporate network. The person hijacking the network won’t be able to access the data as the VPN networks encrypt all the data being transferred. No one will be able to view the data without the decryption key.

3. Multi-Access

With the help of a VPN, a user can access different internal IP addresses. It can help them connect and gain access over internal network folders, drivers, servers, or even remote access to the machine. A Good VPN can act as an internal web connecting all the trusted devices linked together. This can boost productivity as the employees can gain access to any information they want without compromising security.

4. Limit Liabilities

A business can reduce its liabilities by creating a secure server for their remote workers. This server will limit any data leaks as every activity will be logged into the server.

In case of any leak, an expert can track the leak to the person whose device or network was used to share unauthorized data.

5. Build Trust with your Clients

Having a VPN as a part of your business processes increases the trust between you and your clients. Having a VPN is a must, primarily if you deal with data that is sensitive.

There are many businesses like financial markets where discretion and data protection is a must. When your clients know that your systems operate through VPN, they will be more inclined towards giving you more business.

Conclusion

As more companies choose to employ people to work from home, the need for a secure and robust free VPN has increased more than ever. To keep all the corporate data safe and secure, every company must purchase the best browser VPN solution they can find.

Efrat Vulfsons is the Co-Founder of PR Soprano and a data-driven marketing enthusiast, parallel to her soprano opera singing career. Efrat holds a B.F.A from the Jerusalem Music Academy in Opera Performance.

Work at home stock photo by spiderman777/Shutterstock